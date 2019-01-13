LONDON (AP) — A women’s soccer game between Manchester United and Charlton was abandoned Sunday after an injury to a player.
Charlton winger Charlotte Kerr was hurt in a collision as United took the lead in the 10th minute of the second-tier FA Women’s Championship match.
Charlton said players returned to the locker rooms as Kerr was treated on the field and they waited for an ambulance to arrive with one not already on site at the stadium in Kent, near London.
“The FA Women’s Championship has thorough matchday medical requirements and we are currently in communication with both clubs to understand more about the incident and will await the referee’s report,” the English Football Association said in a statement to The Associated Press, wishing Kerr a “full and speedy recovery.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Three impressions from Washington's 77-70 win at Colorado WATCH
- Outdoor NHL game in Seattle? As good a chance as the new team being named 'Kraken' | Inside the NHL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports