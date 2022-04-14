Sounders FC announced that Lumen Field’s lower bowl inventory has officially sold out for the club’s CONCACAF Champions League Final match against Pumas UNAM, on Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m.

Inventory in the upper bowl remains, but fans wishing to attend are urged to act quickly to secure their tickets in order to ensure they are able to be a part of the historic day. Tickets are available exclusively online through SoundersFC.com.

The first leg will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Sounders FC advanced to the final for the first time in club history after a 4-2 aggregate victory over New York City FC in the semifinals.

UW softball edges Oregon State

Jadelyn Allchin homered for the go-ahead run and the No. 11 Washington softball team earned a 4-3 victory over visiting No. 19 Oregon State.

The Huskies (23-11, 4-6 Pac-12) took an early lead in the first on Kinsey Fiedler’s three-run homer.

Oregon State (31-10, 7-6) tied the score in the fourth on Des Rivera’s two-run single before Allchin’s homer in the bottom the fourth.

Baseball

• Isaiah Campbell allowed one hit in five innings and combined on a shutout as the Everett AquaSox blanked host Hillsboro 5-0.

Campbell had six strikeouts and one walk. Max Roberts and Evan Johnson each threw two shutout innings.

• Albuquerque scored early and often in an11-8 victory over the visiting Tacoma Rainiers.

The Isotopes scored three runs in the first and four runs in the second to go up 7-1.

Tacoma’s Mike Ford and Kevin Padlo each homered and Mason McCoy doubled in the sixth, pulling the Rainiers to 9-5.

Padlo also hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

Tacoma’s Forrest Wall had three hits and scored three runs.

Ford went 4 for 5 and finished the series going 9 for 13.

Notes

• UW track and field junior Rosalie Fish has been selected for the prestigious Truman Scholarship, one of 58 students awarded nationwide on the basis of leadership skills, demonstrated civic engagement, academic potential and a desire to pursue a career in public service.

• Seattle U women’s tennis defeated Dixie State 5-2, clinching a berth to the WAC tournament next week in Beaumont, Texas.