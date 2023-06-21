Faster than melting a stick of better in the microwave, Mateusz Bogusz had a line-busting charge at goal, blasting a right-footed shot that deflected into the back of the net.

One minute hadn’t ticked off the clock and the Sounders appeared to be in trouble Wednesday at BMO Stadium. The visitor’s managed to hold Los Angeles FC the remainder of the match, but their own opportunities to at least equalize diminished as time drained.

The Black & Gold moved into first in the MLS Western Conference standings with a 1-0 win. Seattle (8-7-4) hasn’t won a match since defeating the New York Red Bulls on May 27 at home. The club returns Saturday to host Orlando City SC at Lumen Field.

“We’re disappointed to give up an early goal,” Sounders keeper Stefan Frei said. “But what followed was some pretty good football. … We were really positive with our possession. When we tried to rotate the ball, it didn’t come all the way back to me. We tried to find the pockets, we tried to move forward, we tried to have balls that would break lines. That’s why we were successful at times, we just weren’t able to get anything out of that.”

LAFC (9-3-5) appeared to add a second goal in the 76th minute. VAR signaled a review by referee Ted Unkel, who waved off the header from midfielder Jose Cifuentes because of a handball.

Seattle didn’t let the early goal rock them. The Sounders were able to get striker Raul Ruidiaz in scoring position, and the Peruvian international had back-to-back attempts saved by LAFC keeper John McCarthy before the half-hour mark.

One look was a chip shot from inside the box in the 22nd minute. Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas had a cross that Ruidiaz popped out from behind his defender in attempt to head into goal in the 23rd minute that McCarthy deflected.

“The team wants to win so bad, sometimes they just try to do too much,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “That ends up not being a good thing.”

LAFC forward Kwadwo Opoku had the assist on Bogusz’s goal, which clocked in at 54 seconds for the second quickest in club history.

The Sounders wanted to take advantage of LAFC playing a congested schedule that included a taxing CONCACAF Champions League run and two matches during last week’s FIFA international window. Seattle last played June 10 and the players were able to get a few days off before returning to the regular training schedule.

“The last two weeks we played maybe four or five games,” Bogusz told the Apple broadcast crew after the match. “We’re very tired, but we need to keep playing. That three points is very important. It’s always nice to score a goal.”

How much the modern-day conference rivalry mattered to LAFC was apparent when the starting lineups were released an hour before kickoff. Leading striker Dennis Bouanga received the nod despite playing 74 minutes in an international match Sunday for Gabon in his native country. The winger leads MLS with 10 goals this season.

Bouanga wasn’t threatening, however, subbing off in the 59th minute.

“Going up against a great winger like Bouanga, one of the top scorers in the league, you just have to be sharp defensively,” Sounders right back Cody Baker said of getting the assignment. “I’m just not really a nervous guy. I’ve been training with the team for quite some time now, so I’m pretty comfortable.”

U.S. international Aaron Long was the only first-choice starter LAFC missed against Seattle. Long was called up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament along with Sounders internationals Jordan Morris (U.S.), Cristian Roldan (U.S.), and Alex Roldan (El Salvador).

Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga, who was called up by his Ecuador national team during the FIFA window, was listed as unavailable Wednesday because of a right quad strain.

Schmetzer shifted midfielder Nico Lodeiro to the right wing with new signee Baker at right fullback for a new look on that flank due to the call-ups. Leo Chu retained his spot on the left wing with Nouhou at left back.

“They’re on short rest and we’re also missing about six guys, which sucks,” Frei said. “I don’t understand the scheduling. It is what it is, and we need to figure out ways to move forward and find ways to win with the people we have.”