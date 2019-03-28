There are parts of the FIFA international break Cristian Roldan would like to forget.

For instance, the moment in the 47th minute of the U.S. national team’s friendly with Chile on Tuesday when a referee tripped Roldan as the American darted to play a ball.

“He lined me up pretty good,” Roldan said after rejoining Sounders practice at Starfire Sports in Tukwila on Thursday. “I’m usually stronger, but he caught me by surprise. I felt like I was about to win that ball, too. I was pressing really hard. … Refs are (usually) out of the play, occasionally he’s in the way once you’re trying to pass the ball, but not tackling a player.”

The match ended in a draw, but Roldan and Sounders teammate Jordan Morris, who played his first of two national team games during the break under coach Gregg Berhalter, felt they can bring something back from the call-up that can help as the MLS season resumes Saturday.

The Americans joined Nicolas Lodeiro, Gustav Svensson and Trey Muse as call-ups that returned Thursday. France’s Jordy Delem was back in time to participate in the Sounders’ practice Tuesday.

“It’s always nice to get guys back, especially when they come back healthy from international duties,” Sounders defender Chad Marshall said. “I watched some of the U.S. games and I’m glad they got some good minutes and felt good about their performances.”

Lodeiro arguably had the best outing, starting for his native Uruguay, which won the China Cup. He played hefty minutes in two wins, recording an assist in both.

Meanwhile, Delem can boast about having a successful trip in qualifying Martinique for the Gold Cup and getting a chance to spend time with family, including a few home-cooked meals from his mother.

“Playing for your country, it changes your mindset to come back stronger,” Delem said. “You’re happy and you want to do better. I like that. I think for each player, it gives you more motivation.”

Sounders defensive midfielder Svensson played as a second-half substitute in his two games with Sweden during its qualifying rounds for Euro 2020.

Roldan and Morris started a game apiece for the U.S. national team, adjusting to Berhalter’s new regime. Roldan was able to create some scoring opportunities for his teammates in his start against Chile.

Morris didn’t see much ball possession in his start against Ecuador last week. But the time on the field had another meaning.

“To put on the jersey again after such a long time out was pretty special,” said Morris, who suffered a right knee injury last year. “I learned a lot about my role and where the coaches see me. It gives me a lot to think about and continue to work on (like) playing out wide a little bit and trying to get behind teams is a big thing I need to keep focus on, which is good because it’s a similar role to what I play here in Seattle. There’s slight differences, but every day I can come out here and kind of work on that and it will translate to that (national team) system as well.”

Morris and striker Raul Ruidiaz are tied for the Sounders team lead with three goals apiece. The club is off to its best start since 2009 and can top that with a win against rival Vancouver on Saturday.

After regrouping, players said they didn’t feel the two-week break changed the positive vibes in the locker room.

“We know we can do something special,” Delem said.