You don’t need to teach Kelyn Rowe about the importance of Lumen Field to the Sounders FC.

Raised in Federal Way with a longing to play for his home state’s MLS club, Rowe is intimate with the dominance the Sounders have at home. And with Seattle’s skyline tattooed on his arm, Rowe certainly isn’t going to be part of any roster that takes a dip in that perception.

On Wednesday, he helped the Sounders (8-0-5) remain atop the league with a goal to help the home side beat Houston Dynamo 2-0 at home. It’s Rowe’s first goal as a Sounder and first since 2018 when he suited up for the New England Revolution.

Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz added the insurance strike in second-half extra play off assists from wingback Brad Smith and forward Fredy Montero.

With the victory, the Sounders set the MLS record for best start in league history at a 13-match unbeaten streak. Houston falls to 3-4-6.

Montero sent a long cross to wingback Alex Roldan to help set up Rowe’s scoring play in the 62nd minute. Roldan sent a pass to Rowe in the box, the latter using a left-footed tap to get past Dynamo keeper Marko Maric.

Smith, a mainstay starter, substituted into Wednesday match in the 84th minute for Jimmy Medranda. Montero again ignited a score, Smith and Ruidiaz breaking away to rush Maric with an inevitable goal.

Perhaps as equally impressive as the goals was the lineup surrounding Rowe.

International call-ups — Roldan joined his El Salvador national team after Wednesday’s match — and injuries qualified the Sounders for the league’s Extreme Hardship signing. The club added Tacoma Defiance midfielder Juan Alvarez on Wednesday. The Tukwila native was selected to the bench against Houston.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made four starting lineup changes from Sunday’s road draw against Colorado for the midweek match. One was forced by midfielder Cristian Roldan leaving to honor a call-up for the U.S. men’s national team to compete in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Schmetzer juggled his midfield to flank Joao Paulo with Danny Leyva and Rowe.

Center fielder Xavier Arreaga returned to the starting lineup for the first time since May, replacing Shane O’Neill, who wasn’t selected for Wednesday’s 18-player roster. Arreaga spent the past month with his Ecuador national team for the Copa America tournament, but didn’t make an appearance in the four matches.

Schmetzer called on Montero to start alongside Raul Ruidiaz up top. Montero should see an uptick in his minutes due to forward Will Bruin undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery last week that could sideline him for at least a month.

A quick turnaround and lineup adjustments didn’t limit possession and activity between the sides to open the match. Ruidiaz had a shot ping off the post in the 7th minute while Montero had a header in the box hit Maric in the gut.

Sounders keeper Stefan Cleveland had a few dicey moments in goal as Houston challenged in the opening half. Dynamo midfielder Memo Rodríguez had a right-footed shot that Cleveland saved in 17th minute. Minutes later, Cleveland was off his line and needed backup defending from AB Cissoko to block an attempt.

In Seattle’s last match a Lumen Field — a 2-2- draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps — Cissoko and Cleveland conceded a goal in a similar position.

Houston’s best chance in the second half was forward Maximiliano Urruti’s shot from the dead center of the box in the 89th minute. A collective relief and appreciation could be heard from the 27,421 in attendance.

Wednesday marked the first time since March 7, 2020 that the Sounders hosted fans without any restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The club played in an empty Lumen Field when MLS resumed its regular season in August 2020. The Sounders opened the 2021 season with a spatially-distanced crowd of about 7,000 people and incrementally increased capacity as Gov. Jay Inslee progressed to reopening the state of Washington.

NOTE: MLS and Liga MX announced Wednesday dates for the 2021 Leagues Cup. The single-elimination tournament features the top eight teams from the leagues that are not competing in the CONCACAF Champions League.

All matches will be played on U.S. soil, the Sounders hosting Tigres UANL at Lumen Field on Aug. 10. Tickets to the game will be sold separately from the regular-season slate.

This is Seattle’s first appearance in Leagues Cup. The Sounders qualified by finishing second in the 2020 Western Conference standings. The club advanced to MLS Cup, losing to the Columbus Crew.

Seattle is 4-8-2 all-time against Liga MX sides.