San Jose’s desperation turned into a Stefan Frei highlight reel.

The Earthquakes needed a win Sunday at home against the Sounders to secure their MLS playoff hopes. But every angle San Jose used to take a whack at Frei’s goal, the Sounders’ Swiss keeper was there for the denial.

Riding Frei’s strong play, Sounders forward Jordan Morris provided the lone goal in second-half stoppage time to help keep the Earthquakes on the playoff bubble, 1-0, at Avaya Stadium and put Seattle in a second-place tie with Minnesota United, which played a 1-1 draw against LAFC on Sunday, ahead of next weekend’s match at CenturyLink Field.

Frei finished with 10 saves. The club record is 11, set by Frei in June 2018.

Seattle secured its playoff berth Wednesday due to a San Jose loss and Portland tie.

Seattle (15-10-8) was without center midfielder Nico Lodeiro for a second straight game. He injured his lower back in a scoreless draw against FC Dallas on Sept. 18. Lodeiro gradually increased his participation in training last week and was outfitted with a flak jacket but remained in Seattle to continue rehab and possibly return for the season finale against Minnesota on Sunday.

Left winger Victor Rodriguez replaced Lodeiro and played better with striker Raul Ruidiaz to put pressure on San Jose’s defense. The duo teamed to push the ball up from the center circle to get Rodriguez in position to send a cross to Kelvin Leerdam in the 10th minute. The attempt failed at the net.

Seattle’s clearest shot appeared to be Morris’ left-footed swing in the 13th minute. He flung his hands to his head in frustration as San Jose keeper Daniel Vega deflected the attempt with his feet.

Defender Xavier Arreaga returned to the Sounders starting lineup after a one-game suspension for being shown two yellow cards against FC Dallas. He helped Seattle withstand San Jose’s attack in the opening half.

The Earthquakes dominated possession of the ball in the final 10 minutes of the half. But its four shots on goal were clips of how to play keeper from Frei.

Arreaga was later sent off with a second yellow card in the 71st minute for unsporting behavior. It put Seattle even with San Jose at 10 players each, Earthquakes defender Tommy Thompson being shown a red card in the 56th minute for a hard tackle against Arreaga.

Both players will be suspended for the regular-season finales next week.