The wave was meant to be a goal celebration, not a goodbye.

But three minutes after scoring, Sounders forward Jordan Morris walked off the Lumen Field pitch with an apparent left groin injury. The U.S. international grimaced as he kept holding the area, telling teammates and medical staff what he knew to be the issue.

Morris wouldn’t have been blamed if he added a message: Make the pain worth it with a win. The goal held up to be the game-winner, the Sounders defeating the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday.

“It’s amazing,” Sounders winger Leo Chu said of the win after losing back-to-back matches by a combined score of 4-1. “This week is going to be hard. We have two more games, and we need to be ready.”

It was the first meeting between the sides since 2019. Seattle (8-5-2) retained its dominance in the series, improving to 6-1-1 at home against New York. The Red Bulls (3-5-7) are winless on the road this season.

Another thrilling connection with Chu resulted in Morris’ injury. Chu flew down the left flank to get a low cross into the keeper’s box that Morris swiveled his right leg open to power into the back of the net in the 22nd minute.

Morris immediately looked upset as he gingerly walked around, taking a moment to wave to the stadium’s southwest upper level. When the game restarted, Morris took a seat on the turf and motioned for medical help. Dylan Teves subbed on in the 25th minute.

“It’s nothing significant,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said of the injury. “He thinks he’ll be back in two weeks.

“Dylan was able to sustain our possession at times when he dribbled down to the corner, smart. Got some throw-ins and was able to kill the clock. Did all of the little things necessary to help us close out the game. It was a really good learning experience for Dylan and gives us a glimpse of what he can do.”

The goal ended a string of nine matches without scoring for Morris. It’s his ninth of the year, sixth off an assist from Chu.

Seattle controlled possession in the opening half at 62% and outshot New York 4-2. The Red Bulls made two subs at the break, bringing on forward Elias Manoel for Dru Yearwood and midfielder Wiki Carmona for Dante Vanzeir.

RBNY had better movement with Manoel creating a strong chance off a header in the 50th minute. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei was in place for the save.

Manoel showed off his skill in transition in the 66th minute after ditching Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade to play a ball in the box. The forward had a clear, right-footed shot at goal that Frei lunged to deflect.

New York’s physical style got the best of the Sounders late. Joao Paulo was sent off in the 75th with a second yellow after incidentally colliding on the run with Red Bulls midfielder Luguinhas. Seattle played the final 15 minutes down a man, Schmetzer subbing on defender Xavier Arreaga and midfielder Josh Atencio for Chu and forward Heber in the 78th minute to switch the focus to protecting the lead.

Sounders defender Nouhou subbed on for Nico Lodeiro in the 86th minute to close out the win. The crowd of 31,032 roared as flames from pyrotechnics behind the goals rocketed into the air to celebrate Seattle’s sixth clean sheet at Lumen. Frei has eight total this season, which leads MLS.

“Eight clean sheets for the group is a big, massive, massive stat,” Schmetzer said. “Massive. So, congratulations to the team in the locker room. I’m very happy.”

The defensive tactic meant Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz couldn’t make his return. He’s been out with a right hamstring strain but was on the bench for Saturday’s match.

Sounders left back Cody Baker made his third MLS start of the season and had the touch that led to an early chance in the 5th minute. He replaced Nouhou, who recently recovered from malaria.

RBNY was without top defender Andres Reyes due to a hamstring injury.

The Sounders continue their run at home Wednesday with a match against the San Jose Quakes.

“There was a time where things were frustrating,” Frei said. “For us to have to really pull together and be very supportive of one another to try to coax the last bit of energy out of each other is a good feeling that we were able to do so successfully. But we’ve got to build on it.”

