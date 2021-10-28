Jordan Morris could make his 2021 MLS debut Monday.

Sounders FC coach Brian Schmetzer shared the news during his weekly segment Thursday on 950 KJR, saying Morris received medical clearance and should make an appearance against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Monday at Lumen Field. Morris, who was named to MLS’s Best XI team last season, suffered a torn left ACL in February while on loan with English Championship side Swansea City A.F.C.

The star winger underwent surgery in California on March 10 and has been rehabilitating with the Sounders at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. Morris tore his right ACL while competing with the club during a CONCACAF match in February 2018.

Morris, who turned 27 on Tuesday, said his ability to rebound from the first ACL injury and help the club win MLS Cup in 2019 gave him confidence he’d return a better player after the second setback, too.

The Mercer Island native was fifth in the MLS Golden Boot race last year with 10 goals. Morris added a career-best eight assists, which ranked fifth in the league. The Sounders advanced to their fourth MLS Cup in five years, losing to the Columbus Crew.

Schmetzer also told KJR that co-captain Nico Lodeiro could start against the Galaxy. The midfielder underwent a second right knee surgery in September to “clean up” what was causing him discomfort from the original procedure in May.

The Uruguayan subbed on in the 67th minute of the 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Tuesday. The Sounders were given the last two days off. If Lodeiro’s knee doesn’t show any signs of swelling when training resumes Friday, he’ll start, according to Schmetzer.

Lodeiro, who was also named to the 2020 Best XI team, has started three of his eight MLS matches this season, logging 386 minutes and one assist.

While Lodeiro and Morris are positive news, Schmetzer said forward Will Bruin is likely out until the postseason. Bruin was subbed off in the 37th minute against LAFC after reaggravating his right knee. He tore the ACL in 2019 and underwent arthroscopic surgery in July.

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz also remains doubtful due to a left hamstring injury he first suffered during a road win against the San Jose Earthquakes in September. He’s continued to reaggravate the injury during trainings, most recently while with his Peruvian national team.

Seattle (17-8-7) is on a four-match winless streak and dipped to second in the MLS Western Conference standings. The club already secured one of the top four playoff spots in the conference with two games remaining, including Monday’s home finale.

The No. 1 seeds in the West and Eastern conferences receive a first-round bye in the postseason. The New England Revolution (22-4-7) won the Supporters’ Shield and top seed in the East.