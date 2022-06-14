SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Jordan Morris of Sounders FC scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, offsetting Alexander Larin’s 35th-minute goal past poorly positioned goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, and giving the U.S. men’s national team a 1-1 draw at El Salvador in a soggy CONCACAF Nations League soccer match Tuesday night.

El Salvador was close to ending a 30-year, 19-match winless streak against the United States when Morris, who is from Mercer Island, entered in the 80th minute of the match.

Morris leapt over Larin to head Luca de la Torre’s cross past goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez seconds into six minutes of stoppage time.

Morris scored his 11th international goal, his first since November 2019 and first since tearing his left ACL in February 2021.

Players were covered in mud soon after kickoff. Both teams finished a man short.

U.S. winger Paul Arriola was ejected in the 70th, nine minutes after entering, when he made a sliding tackle that caught Larin on a shin and flipped him.

El Salvador’s Ronald Rodriguez was sent off in the 79th for knocking down Yunus Musah.