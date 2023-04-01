Saturday was one for the history books for the Sounders.

With a goal in the 21st minute of the Sounders’ nail-biting 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy in Carson, Calif., Jordan Morris became the first player in club history with five consecutive goals, while head coach Brian Schmetzer earned his 100th regular-season MLS victory.

The milestone victory came in Schmetzer’s 212th career game, making him the third-fastest manager in MLS history to reach the triple-digit mark, behind only Bob Bradley and Bruce Arena.

Morris, playing his second straight game at center forward, gave the Sounders the lead in the 21st minute with the 50th regular-season goal of his career and MLS-leading eight this season.

Morris is the third homegrown player in MLS history to reach the 50-goal mark, and became the first player in club history to score five consecutive goals after his four-goal performance last week in the Sounders’ 4-1 victory against Kansas City.

Morris also became the third player in club history to score 60 goals across all competitions.

After setting a club record by assisting on all four of Morris’ goals last week, Léo Chú helped Morris out again on Saturday before scoring a goal of his own in the 35th minute, with an assist from Nicolas Lodeiro, to give the Sounders a 2-0 lead.

Lodeiro finished the game with two assists.

The Galaxy finally scored on their 16th shot of the day, as Jalen Neal sneaked one past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the 63rd minute to pull LA within one goal. The goal energized the home team after a sluggish first half, as the Galaxy kept Frei busy in the later part of the game.

Frei finished with seven saves, five of them coming in the second half. The Galaxy took several shots in stoppage time, but Frei stopped them all.

After his seventh save, the referees blew the final whistle to give the Sounders their fourth win of the season.

Frei made even more history for the Sounders on Saturday by making his 322nd all-competition start, tying him with Osvaldo Alonso for the most in the club’s MLS era.

The win extends the Sounders’ unbeaten streak against the Galaxy in league play to 10 games, a streak which dates back to Sept. 23, 2018. Seattle has a 6-0-4 record against the Galaxy in that stretch.

The Sounders play their next game at home on Saturday against St. Louis City SC.