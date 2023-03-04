Another brick was laid in the Sounders’ rebuild of their home dominance.

Crafty goals from Jordan Morris and Heber highlighted a 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field on Saturday night. In addition to a second shutout of the season, the Sounders ended a four-game losing streak to RSL.

“Some of that play in the second half, I almost wished I wouldn’t have subbed,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, who waited until the 80th minute for his first lineup change. “The team was really good. It was only 2-nothing and it’s a shame we didn’t score again. But some of the passes and the one-touch and everything; that’s some of the best soccer the Seattle Sounders have played in a very long time.

“It reminded me a little bit of some of the stuff Oba [Martins] and Clint [Dempsey] used to do [from 2014-15] just some of that stuff that you would see, and it was entertaining. I was sitting on the bench with the guys and had to compliment the staff. I just said, ‘Look, you guys this was another super good week of training. You guys have done a great job preparing the team.’ All of that hard work that they did showed up within the players. It was great.”

A headstrong Jordan Morris opened the scoring for the Sounders again with a header. This time he took on two Salt Lake defenders in the air, heading down an attempt between Andrew Brody and Justen Glad and past keeper Zac MacMath in the 35th minute. Sounders fullback Alex Roldan had the cross from the right side to set up the play.

Morris is the only MLS player to open a season with a brace thrice (2019, 2020, 2023). All three of his goals to open this season are off headers.

Roldan had the assist on the second goal, too. Teammates Nico Lodeiro and Morris had crosses into the box thwarted until forward Heber knelt to slip Roldan’s cross into the keeper’s box past MacMath in the 58th minute.

It’s Heber’s second goal in as many matches with his new team.

“It’s almost like I’m coming back to a wingback position,” Roldan said of his role before becoming a defender. “I’m still asked to defend as a right back, so it’s a lot of work but I’m willing to do it. I’m just giving the best effort to be in the right positions for my teammates. With a performance like [Saturday], it goes to show that when I’m in the right spot it’s beneficial.”

RSL (1-1-0) broke through the Sounders’ defense a few times early in the first half. The closest chance was a missed header by Anderson Julio in the 18th minute. RSL had nervy moments after the Sounders went up two goals, keeper Stefan Frei easily catching a pair of attempts from distance in the 80th minute by Carlos Gomez and 82nd by Justin Meram.

Meram had another solid look in the 86th minute after a foul by Sounders winger Leo Chu earned the visitors a free kick. RSL didn’t profit from the good ball placement.

The Sounders were almost gifted a goal in the ninth minute when MacMath couldn’t get a grasp on a save of Lodeiro’s attempt. The ball spun out of MacMath’s hands and Heber tried to tap it into goal. Glad raced to use a sliding kick to clear the ball as it kissed the goal line.

The Sounders and most of the 30,011 in attendance wanted the play reviewed but referee Victor Rivas was firm in his decision that the ball didn’t break the plane.

“We’re playing some of the best football I’ve seen us play,” said Frei, who joined the team in 2014. “Very decisive at times, good combos, lethal, really asking a lot of questions of the opponent. … There were a couple of [goals] where they were barely able to keep the ball out of the back of the net. Other than that, we capitalized on our chances. It’s very promising and if we can maintain that, we’re going to be a difficult to play.”

Schmetzer didn’t make any changes from the starting lineup that collected a 4-0 win against Colorado on Sunday. The significant move was striker Raul Ruidiaz making his first MLS appearance of the season when he subbed on in the 81st minute for Heber. Ruidiaz missed the league-opener due to a hamstring strain.

The Peruvian hit the post on an attempt in the 87th minute.

RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni made one change to his starting lineup after the road win against Vancouver. He replaced defender Jasper Loffelsend for midfielder Scott Caldwell.

Mastroeni had forward Rubio Rubin back from a one-game suspension and midfielder Diego Luna from illness but only opted to utilize Luna as a sub in the 72nd minute. Midfielder Pablo Ruiz, who started 28 matches last season, recently received his U.S. green card but the Argentine didn’t make the trip to Seattle.

Up next for the Sounders (2-0) is their first MLS road match of the season against FC Cincinnati (1-0-1) on Saturday. FCC played Orlando to a goalless draw Saturday.

“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Morris said of the RSL win. “That’s what happens when this group plays up to its potential.”