One healthy player is all Sporting Kansas City needed to defeat the Sounders.

Midfielder Johnny Russell has been one of two mainstays in the SKC lineup this season as the team has been riddled with injuries. For the match against Seattle at its Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday, SKC had 10 players out due to injuries and its leading goal scorer serving a one-game suspension.

It didn’t matter, even against a healthier and more rested Sounders.

Russell carved up Seattle’s defense for a hat trick in Sporting KC’s eventual 3-2 win. It’s Russell’s second hat trick in his two MLS seasons.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer switched his game plan back to an offensive attack after playing more defensively in a road draw at Philadelphia last week. Yet, it was Kansas City (3-4-5) who was pressuring Seattle to open Sunday’s match.

Keeper Stefan Frei had two key saves in the opening four minutes for Seattle. Russell found the opening goal outside the penalty box in the 29th minute off an assist from Yohan Croizet. The latter started in place of Krisztian Nemeth, who served a suspension from a red card shown in a draw against Vancouver last week.

Advertising

Russell’s second goal was even more impressive in cutting right through the Sounders defense to knife the ball between Frei and Roman Torres to score in first-half stoppage time.

Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam was able to spin away from a defender and get a cross to Raul Ruidiaz for a goal with SKC keeper Tim Melia out of the box in the 63rd minute. It closed the gap to 2-1.

But Russell cut the celebration short with his third goal, waiting patiently behind Seattle’s defense for a left-footed shot that cut through the sliver of space between Frei and the far-post.

Leerdam headed in a goal off a set piece for Seattle in the 71st minute. The Sounders just couldn’t find another opportunity to avoid suffering its first loss since April against MLS-leading Los Angeles FC.

Kansas City’s win was its first since March 30.

Seattle traveled without winger Victor Rodriguez and Jordan Morris due to hamstring injuries. It did play new arrival Xavier Arreaga due to an apparent Kim Kee-hee injury suffered in the 39th minute.

The Sounders (7-2-5) play at Dallas on Saturday.