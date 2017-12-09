Facing a record setting Toronto FC team in Saturday's MLS Cup final, the Sounders have opted for the veteran presence of Joevin Jones at left back, Victor Rodriguez at left wing and rookie Nouhou on the bench to start things off.

For all the playoff success enjoyed by the Sounders with the Nouhou-Joevin Jones combination along the left side, the club is going with a more veteran presence to start Saturday’s MLS Cup championship game against Toronto FC. That means it’s Nouhou to the bench, Joevin Jones bumped into his familiiar left back position and Victor Rodriguez inserted up along the wing.

This will be the final game Jones plays for the Sounders ahead of moving on to SV Darmstadt in the German second division next year. The teamperatures have warmed up a bit from Friday, largely because we don’t have the same strong winds present. So far, no snow is falling and that means we’ll likely start the game with regular soccer balls instead of the orange-colored ones.

The Sounders will look to make history. With a win, they would be the first major professional team in Seattle to win consecutive titles and only the fourth MLS squad to do so.

SOUNDERS:

GK: Stefan Frei

LB: Joevin Jones

CB Chad Marshall

CB: Roman Torres

RB: Kelvin Leerdam

MF: Cristian Roldan

MF: Gustav Svensson

MF: Victor Rodriguez

MF: Clint Dempsey

MF: Nicolas Lodeiro

FW: Will Bruin