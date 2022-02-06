With an ease akin to making a food delivery order, Jason Farrell dialed up a heaping dose of pressure last winter.

The former MLS midfielder read a newspaper article about Ballard FC, a fourth-division soccer team that will debut in USL2 this spring. As a longtime resident of the borough, he wanted to get involved.

“I reached out to them. Not even necessarily as I want to be your first coach, more of how can I get involved somehow,” Farrell said. “I already see it as a community asset even though they haven’t played a single game.”

The club’s founders — Sam Zisette, Chris Kaimmer and former Sounders FC forward Lamar Neagle — signed Farrell to a one-year deal in January as their first coach.

Farrell’s hire followed the club’s whirlwind announcement in early December where 400 season tickets were sold in five hours. A week later, the founders unveiled the kit at a supporters’ party that was immediately rated by soccer enthusiasts as among the best in the game.

Interbay Stadium is the home pitch and the USL2 season opener is May 21 against Oregon side Lane United FC. There’s only one thing missing — the actual team.

Advertising

That’s where Farrell, 51, is another kismet piece to Ballard FC’s evolution.

The Shorecrest High alum had stops playing for Seattle Pacific University, Skagit Valley and Washington. He scored the closing goal in the 1995 championship match for the then-APSL Sounders, spent four seasons with the Columbus Crew in MLS and finished his professional career with the USL Sounders in 2004 under the tutelage of coach Brian Schmetzer. Farrell transitioned to be an assistant coach for the Sounders and SU and finally a youth club technical director.

The wealth of knowledge was nearly packed away when Farrell resigned in December as coach/director for Sound FC, a premier soccer club drawing youths from Snohomish County and north Seattle. But then he made the call.

“Jason was going to be at the games regardless is one of the things he said,” said Naegle, who hadn’t met Farrell until the interview process despite their Sounders connections. “We understand we need to place a good product out on the field, that’s above all when it comes to my mentality (and Jason) has a ton of soccer experience. It’s not like we were going to grab some guy off the street from Ballard to coach just because he’s from Ballard. … He has experience on the administrative, operation side, which is something we knew we could tap into. Three guys that haven’t started a soccer club, Jason is somebody that has a little experience in that (and) the timing felt perfect.

“That’s been with a lot of things with Ballard FC, so far. It’s been in step. We’re waiting for this jarring experience that throws us off, but it’s been pretty smooth, so we just keep rolling with it.”

The pending glitch could be the team because, again, there aren’t any players. And that’s where the pressure comes in.

Advertising

But like the initial announcement, Farrell’s phone and email were flooded with interest. Farrell now burrows himself in his home office, cataloging players and fielding calls. He’s already filled the spaces for a two-day open tryout in March and the invite-only tryout is expected to result in a few signings.

“There’s a lot of good momentum,” said Farrell, who could begin player announcements this month. “But we still need to make sure we get the on-field part right. It’s a sport and we keep score and fans like to be entertained so, we need to make sure we’re doing that part right.

“It’s so much easier to start a team like this from scratch than it was 10 to 15 years ago just because of the access. Whether that’s Google.doc or some of the scouting programs that are out there that are pretty helpful. Every coach that I’ve talked to, they’ve all got amazing libraries of video on all of their players. It’s not an easy thing. It’s certainly a tedious process.”

USL2 athletes aren’t paid but Farrell will receive a modest salary. The fluctuating, 89-team league runs May through July, which is ideal for college players although some veteran athletes do participate. It’s billed as a pathway to the pros and MLS clubs selected 49 former USL2 players in last month’s SuperDraft.

While the Ballard FC leadership and sponsors are infused with connections to the once independent city, the roster likely will have more of a national feel.

Seattle alone has three successful college programs to scout. Washington reached the NCAA championship match in December, Seattle U won the WAC title last fall and SPU is the reigning Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion.

Advertising

USL2 rules limit the number of college players from the same school that can be on a roster. SU coach Pete Fewing, who led the Kitsap Pumas to a 2011 Professional Development League title, is intrigued by the possibility of his players staying local to further their offseason development.

“I’ve read some things Jason has written for different soccer journals and thought, wow, he’s really articulate and had some good vision about the way the game should be played,” Fewing said. “He’ll be a new voice for the players to hear. He was an attacking type of player, so the players (would) be in good hands.”

Farrell is eager for that day when he steps on the Interbay field for the first training session where his staff can decide what style of play he’d like Ballard FC to debut. Building up to that moment fits his personality. He likes the challenge of finding as much info as possible and is motivated by helping his adopted neighborhood have a successful soccer team.

Basically, it’s everything he called for.

“Once we’re on the field, certainly, that’s when the real fun happens,” Farrell said. “For now, it’s the phone and the computer and if I put the work in now, it will make the product that much better in May.”