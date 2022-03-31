TUKWILA — Sun breaks, a light breeze and the U.S. men’s national team qualifying for the World Cup typically would be enough for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer to open his session with media upbeat.

“I’m pissed off, too,” Schmetzer told those gathered Thursday after training at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.

The USMNT secured their automatic bid as the third-place finisher in CONCACAF by not losing too badly (2-0) to Costa Rica on Wednesday. Further tainting the moment was the social media manager for the Americans leaving Sounders winger Jordan Morris off a graphic announcing the team qualified. Club and country teammate, Cristian Roldan, was among the 46 players pictured in the original post.

Schmetzer was among many who noticed Morris’ omission. The graphic was updated Thursday with Morris tucked over the shoulder of USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie.

“I believe in accountability,” tweeted Jeff Crandall, who manages the USMNT’s Twitter and Instagram accounts that have a combined 4 million followers, from his personal account in response to the oversight. “This was my mistake. It was an honest mistake, but it was a bad one. I apologize to (Morris). He deserves better, especially on a night like this. I’m very sorry.”

Morris entered in the 84th minute of Wednesday’s loss. The Mercer Island native totaled 31 minutes in the final round of World Cup qualifying matches the past week.

Advertising

While minor in terms of contribution to the USMNT’s overall play, it’s significant considering Morris is a year removed from tearing his left ACL. The Americans didn’t qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Morris missing all play for club and country that year due to tearing his right ACL.

“It’s unbelievable,” Morris said to media members after Wednesday’s match. “To get back as part of the group, that was my main goal during the rehab and to be just a part of this moment is so special because it’s an amazing group of people. I’m really grateful.”

Roldan wasn’t featured in any of the three matches this window and only played six minutes off the bench during the round of three qualifying matches in February. But the former Washington men’s soccer standout still regarded his role in helping the Americans clinch for the first time since 2014 as a “dream come true.”

“We just want to make our families proud,” Roldan said. “It’s such a satisfying feeling to be qualified, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

FIFA will hold the draw Friday for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The group stage matches begin Nov. 21.

Final rosters won’t be submitted until the fall. Roldan and Morris aren’t regarded as locks, which will make their performance in MLS play and any call-ups for tune up matches this summer key.

Advertising

“It’s a job well done,” Schmetzer said. “I believe that both Jordan and Cristian deserve to be there, but that’s just my opinion. I have no control over it. … we’ll let our play dictate what (USMNT coach) Gregg (Berhalter) thinks about our team and players. We’ll do our talking on the field.”

Morris and Roldan are expected to join the Sounders (1-2-1) in Minnesota and could feature for the Saturday match against the Loons (2-0-2) at Allianz Field.

Sounders center back Xavier Arreaga, who helped Ecuador qualify, returned to Seattle and is available for selection. Sounders defender Nouhou was key in Cameroon securing an automatic bid and will join the club in Minnesota.

“We made a big deal out of (Arreaga) qualifying as well,” Schmetzer said of Arreaga rejoining the team. “Nouhou, when we meet him in Minnesota, we’ll do the same. It’s a big occasion.”

In addition to the internationals, Schmetzer said forward Raul Ruidiaz will feature against Minnesota. The Peruvian’s last appearance was against F.C. Motagua in the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 series due to a hamstring injury.

Sounders midfielders Nico Lodeiro (health and safety protocols), Jimmy Medranda (hamstring), Alex Roldan (toe), Albert Rusnak (undisclosed) and keeper Stefan Frei (precautionary) also remain on track to play.