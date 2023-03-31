The Sounders remain short-handed after the FIFA men’s international window.

Top reserve Kelyn Rowe suffered a left hamstring strain and was ruled out, and first-choice defender Alex Roldan is questionable with left calf pain.

Roldan’s injury occurred while playing for his El Salvador national team against the U.S. on Monday. He was subbed off at halftime and underwent an MRI that didn’t show any structural damage, according to multiple reports.

“I was feeling it and didn’t want to risk something super long-term,” said Roldan earlier this week at training. “We’ll see how it goes out here, but I’m comfortable.”

Managing the injuries might be an easy way for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer to utilize majority of the starting lineup that collected a 4-1 road win against Sporting Kansas City last week. They (3-1-1) travel to California to play the winless LA Galaxy (0-1-3) on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Sounders defender Nouhou is back from national team duty with Cameroon and could return to his starting position that Rowe filled in Kansas City. Being cautious with Alex could keep his brother Cristian at right fullback, which would also clear a way to roll with the hot tandem of forward Jordan Morris and winger Leo Chu.

Because of international call-ups, Schmetzer moved Morris up top and brought on Chu last week. They each set club records — Morris with four goals and Chu with four assists.

“Leo did really well,” Cristian said. “When guys play like that, you kind of have to reward them, right? Those are difficult decisions that our coach has to make. If Alex can’t make it, I might have to play right back and that finds a way to get Leo on the field. We’ll see. That’s coach’s decision. I’m happy I’m not making that decision.”

Adding to the debates among the coaching staff is the return of striker Raul Ruidiaz (Peru) from international duty and forward Heber from a hamstring injury. Heber was in full training this week and Schmetzer said the Brazilian would get some minutes against the Galaxy.

A likely bigger concern for Schmetzer — now that the team won its first road match since July — is not starting strong away from Lumen Field. SKC scored in the fifth minute last week.

“We’re trying to address slow starts because Galaxy is in the same position that Sporting KC is,” Schmetzer said. “(LA) has not won a game, and they’re playing at home. They’ll be a desperate team, so we’ll try to clean that up. How do we fix that mentally? How do we fix that tactically?”

The Galaxy will be without keeper Jonathan Bond (shoulder) and striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (hamstring). The latter was fourth in the league in goal-scoring with 18 last season.

With the Mexican international out of the lineup, Sounders defender Jackson Ragen said the focus could be on Dejan Joveljic. The forward had the equalizer in second-half stoppage time in the last meeting with the Sounders to swipe a should’ve-won match from the visitors, getting a point with a 3-3 draw.

Through the changes this year, the Sounders have been solid defensively to open the MLS season. The club has outscored their opponents 10-2 and are fourth in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

“It’s just relationships,” Ragen said. “We’ve been continuing to build on it and we’re still working on it. But the relationships [between] Yeimar [Gomez Andrade] and I, all of us with Stef [Frei], me with that left outside back, Yeimar with right outside back. Whoever is playing, we have great depth, which has been a huge part of why we’ve been able to do well with guys missing. The relationships are great.”

Note

Saturday’s match will air on FOX and can viewed for free on the Apple TV app with an Apple ID. Fans can listen to the game on iHeart Radio and in Spanish on El Rey 1360AM.