TUKWILA — Instead of a guaranteed start in a U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday, Danny Leyva is in Colorado vying to be a consistent Major League Soccer first-choice starter.

The Sounders loaned Leyva to the Rapids for the remainder of the 2023 season, the club announced Tuesday. The rare deal — which was completed near the close of the primary transfer window Monday — retains Seattle’s control over Leyva’s long-term future in addition to netting in exchange $92,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and the Rapids’ third-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Both clubs reserve the right to end the loan when the summer transfer window opens in July.

“We’re very interested in Danny, which is the reason we don’t have an option for Colorado to permanently keep him,” said Craig Waibel, Sounders general manager and chief soccer officer. “This is a great situation where they’re a little depleted right now, Colorado, they’ve had some injuries; there looks to be a lot of minutes to be consumed. … It’s a wonderful opportunity that doesn’t present itself very often in my world where a player has an opportunity to perhaps go get more minutes than he would here and develop and then we can bring him back a better player.”

Leyva, 19, began the year celebrating with his family in his native Las Vegas the signing of a five-year contract with the Sounders. He originally joined the club as an academy player in 2017 and at age 15 signed with the first team.

The midfielder has started 25 of his 54 career MLS regular-season appearances. But after getting the starting nod in 12 matches last year, recording two assists, Leyva dropped to a deep reserve position.

Playing a factor was the return of MVP candidate Joao Paulo (ACL) and Obed Vargas (back) from injury and marked improvement from midfielder Josh Atencio. Sounders designated player Albert Rusnak and mainstay starter Cristian Roldan also play the position with emerging talent Sota Kitahara contending for minutes, creating a logjam.

Leyva’s transition to Colorado should be smooth because he’s not an unknown talent. Colorado assistant Chris Little coached Leyva during his 33 matches for the Tacoma Defiance in 2018.

“[Colorado] is getting a very coachable kid, good guy in the locker room, hardworking kid, all the things us coaches love,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said of what he told Rapids coach Robin Fraser on Monday. “Robin was appreciative of that phone call. Danny is a talented player and I wish him the best.”

Schmetzer confirmed Leyva was slated to start Wednesday when the team hosts USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC in a third-round U.S. Open Cup match. The game will be played at Starfire Sports stadium in Tukwila.

While Atencio returned to training after suffering an adductor injury, lineup options, coincidentally, are thin in the aftermath of Leyva’s departure. The midweek match falls after the Sounders defeated Minnesota at Lumen Field last weekend and before they travel to Utah to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday, typically meaning a heavily rotated lineup.

But the selection is complicated with Nouhou (illness) remaining out at left back and veteran Kelyn Rowe playing 90 minutes against the Loons and likely being needed against RSL. Schmetzer doesn’t have a designated third defender to rotate on the left side.

The sudden roster absences aren’t expected to change the Sounders (6-2-1) wanting to recommit themselves to the U.S. Open Cup. Seattle has won four titles (2009-11 and 2014) but it’s a faded memory.

Modern-day reality is the Sounders haven’t won a match in the tournament since 2017. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid the pandemic. Seattle lost 10-9 on penalty kicks last year to the San Jose Quakes in their tournament opener.

“I talked about placing a priority on this,” said Schmetzer, whose team could earn $300,000 and a berth to the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League if it were to win the title. “San Diego is a good team. Five-man back line, they do an interesting build-out with their goalkeeper. [The Sounders technical staff] did a bunch of film work with the guys over the last two days. We’re trying to prepare the guys the best we can, but it is a new opponent.”

San Diego (4-1-2) is second in the USLC Western Conference standings. The team advanced by defeating Albion San Diego 2-0 in the second round. The loser-out tournament began with 72 professional clubs and 28 amateur for 100 total.

NOTE: Wednesday’s match at Starfire will be streamed on the B/R App and B/R Football channel on YouTube. El Rey 1360 AM will also air the match in Spanish.