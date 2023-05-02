TUKWILA — Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe will be out 6 to 8 weeks with a left-knee sprain, coach Brian Schmetzer said Tuesday.

Rowe, 31, tweeted Monday that his major ligaments are intact and he will not need surgery. Good news, Rowe stated in the tweet, because the team thought it was an ACL tear when he was subbed off during second-half stoppage time of a goalless draw against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

RSL was in pursuit of a goal when Rowe suffered the injury. Salt Lake midfielder Andres Gomez flicked the ball around the left back and Rowe chased after him, stretching to intercept the ball. Instead, Rowe grabbed his leg as he spun to the ground in pain.

“It’s still a significant injury,” Schmetzer said. “He’s going to tell you that he’s going to be ready in four or three [weeks], that’s Kelyn, I know him.”

Although Rowe has played in multiple positions since signing with the Sounders in 2021, he’s developed into a solid replacement for Nouhou on the back line. But with the latter still out with an undisclosed illness, there isn’t an established third player to fill the role.

Nouhou wasn’t at training Tuesday. The Cameroonian has missed the past three matches, including the U.S. Open Cup win last week.

Schmetzer wouldn’t state whether the illness is COVID-related but was optimistic about having his lockdown defender for Sunday’s match against winless Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field.

“It’s tricky,” Schmetzer said of Nouhou. “We’re giving him enough bed rest so when he does come back he’ll be 100 percent. The in-out, in-out is not good. We want to make sure whatever is going on with him — viral, bacteria, we’ve ruled all the major stuff out — that … when he comes out he’ll be ready to go.”

Without Nouhou or Rowe, the Sounders (6-2-2) are likely to call on homegrown product Reed Baker-Whiting to play at right back and move Alex Roldan to the left side. Or the club could call up midfielder Cody Baker, who plays for MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Nouhou makes it back,” Schmetzer said. “The dilemma is Alex can play over there and Reed or Ethan [Dobbelaere] can come over here, but then you’re changing two positions … we don’t want to change tactics just because we’re missing one person. Our style of play has been pretty effective.”

Roldan still out

Schmetzer didn’t have good news regarding Cristian Roldan. The midfielder suffered a concussion that was diagnosed after a Sounders home win against St. Louis City in April.

Roldan, 27, saw a specialist Tuesday. The concussion is believed to be the first in his playing career.

“That one is concerning as well,” Schmetzer said. “It’s not concerning as far as career-ending or anything like that, but just that the symptoms have lingered on. Certainly … his health is paramount. So, we’re taking that one real slow.”

Sounders forward Jordan Morris has played in multiple positions in the attack to help compensate and the team has many midfielders to call on.

But Joao Paulo won’t be available against SKC. He must serve a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation. The Brazilian received his fifth against RSL.

“We saw Josh [Atencio] before he got injured, he delivered,” Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak said of teammates who can fill in. “Obed [Vargas] has been doing it as well since last year. I don’t think there’s any worries in that, but we’ll definitely miss the experience of JP.”

Welcome back Delem?

Action stopped midway through training Tuesday at Starfire Sports so most could welcome Jordy Delem back. The midfielder played five seasons for Seattle, helping it win the 2019 MLS Cup, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2021.

Delem, who’s married and still lives in the area with his young family, joined training to prepare for the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. He has 45 caps with the Martinique men’s national team.

“I will have a discussion with Jordy about other plans, but I don’t think we’d sign him,” Schmetzer said. “We have enough young kids in that position. But does he sign for Defiance? Is there room there? We all love Jordy Delem and [Defiance coach] Wade [Webber] is doing him a solid letting him train.”

Delem, 30, signed a one-year contract with San Antonio FC last year and helped the club win the USL Championship trophy in November.

Martinique will play Saint Lucia in a Gold Cup single-elimination preliminary match the week of June 16-20. The U.S. men’s national team will enter the tournament for pool play slated for June 24-Juy 4. It is in Group A with Jamaica, Nicaragua and the winner of Prelims 9.

The top two finishers of each group (eight teams) will advance to the knockout stage. The Gold Cup final is set for July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.