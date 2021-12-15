With the MLS season now in the rear view mirror after the New York City FC ousting the Portland Timbers on penalty kicks, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 season.

The league unveiled its regular-season schedules Wednesday, with each club set to play 34 matches. The Sounders’ 2022 campaign kicks off on February 27 at Lumen Field against Nashville.

The Sounders will have 13 nationally televised games that will air on ESPN and FOX’s networks. Regional broadcast information will be announced before the season.

The Sounders four 2021 Cascadia matchups against Portland and Vancouver highlight the schedule, with the two rivalry matchups against the Timbers — July 9 and Aug. 26 — set to be broadcast nationally. Seattle also starts the season with six of its first 11 games at Lumen Field.

Here’s a complete look at the 2022 slate: