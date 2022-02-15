The Sounders FC unveiled a new primary kit Tuesday.

A checkerboard strip of blue diamonds spills down the middle of a “Legacy” green back dropped shirt with Zulily branding across the chest and the club’s shield on the left shoulder. Some could say the look is a pop culture nod to Wordle (the popular word game) posts on social media. Others might view it as a racing finish-line flag. The youth could see a Roblox wallpaper choice.

The design is a deep cut for Sounders fans. Seattle drew a record 69,274 fans to Lumen Field — then CenturyLink — for its 2019 MLS Cup win against Toronto FC. The club mark was also the most to view a sporting event in the history of the facility.

An indelible pregame moment was the tifo where the stadium’s sections became blocks of blue and green to form a checkerboard pattern, fans catching on that was the purpose of the blue or green or white square of plastic in their seat. Portions of the east and west lower bowl read “Seattle Sounders” in white and the Brougham End Supporters rose a painting of the players in green tops with blue bottoms, the image of keeper Stefan Frei waving a massive Sounders flag.

The tifo was the brainchild of the Emerald City Supporters. Members later shared stories of arriving early in the morning and overcoming fears of heights to place the squares hoping people understood. The crowd not only caught on, but also joined in the singing of “Bluest Skies,” a riff of Perry Como’s “Seattle” that ECS has sung since the club’s MLS inception in 2009.

The Sounders unveiled a secondary kit last season that was a hit globally. Dubbed the “Hendrix Kit,” the hypnotic swirls of black and purple with neon orange stripes atop the shoulders were a nod to musical icon Jimi Hendrix.

SoccerBible.com ranked the jersey 10th in a list of 20 of the best jerseys from the 2021-22 season. The Hendrix Kit is the highest rated from North America, most picks coming from the famed clubs in Europe.

MLS released its most popular player jerseys of last season and striker Raul Ruidiaz’s version of the Hendrix Kit was second. Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro ranked fifth.

The Sounders are in Honduras for their final prep for their CONCACAF Champions League opener against F.C. Motagua on Thursday. The second leg of the series is Feb. 24 at Lumen Field.

Seattle kicks off league play against Nashville SC at Lumen on Feb. 27.

This story will be updated.