The Mariners were scheduled to play their home opening series up to three days before the soccer match would have taken place, yet crews would have sodded over the baseball dirt infield.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Imagine throwing the biggest dinner party of your life, only it has to take place at your neighbor’s house.

That’s almost what happened to the Sounders, who would have been forced to play next month’s CONCACAF Champions League semifinal opener at Safeco Field had they advanced. That became moot on Wednesday when the team was eliminated in the tournament quarterfinal here courtesy of a 3-0 (3-1 aggregate) loss to Chivas.

Still, club officials were scrambling in recent weeks as the Sounders advanced to the quarterfinal. They’d been told late last year that the April 4 date for hosting a semifinal match — which would have been against New York Red Bulls — was in conflict with an already-scheduled 2018 Monster Energy Supercross event that starts April 7 and needs several days to prepare.

Sounders chief operating officer Bart Wiley, who watched the match against Chivas here on Wednesday, said his team promptly “began to investigate possible solutions should we find ourselves in this position.’’

Wiley said a handful of venues in the region were explored, including Husky Stadium, but ultimately the Sounders felt Safeco Field would be best for fans. Proximity to CenturyLink Field was a major consideration.

The pitch at Safeco would have been “all natural grass’’ as opposed to the team’s typical artificial surface. Crews would have sodded over the baseball dirt infield. The Mariners were scheduled to play their home opening series up to three days before the soccer match would have taken place.

Wiley said the teams had worked out a “mutually beneficial” deal concerning costs and revenues.

The plan had been to make 25,000 lower bowl tickets available and possibly more later depending on how sales went.

The Mariners have played host to events beyond baseball. They’ve included mostly music concerts, though the venue did host a college football game as well as several soccer matches before CenturyLink Field was built.

The U.S. Men’s National Team played a friendly match against Honduras in March 2002, while the venue also staged four 2002 CONCACAF women’s Gold Cup games.