The Sounders weren’t a steppingstone for Garth Lagerwey. He shed his lawyer by trade tag and proved to be a quality MLS executive when, as general manager, he pieced together the Real Salt Lake team that won a league championship in 2009 and reached the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2011.

But when Lagerwey was lured to Seattle to be the club’s general manager and president of soccer, it was known the stint likely wouldn’t be permanent. And in 2019, it was evident Lagerwey couldn’t use his debating skills to maneuver his dream job in Seattle — president of an entire soccer organization.

That pinnacle was reached when Atlanta United announced last week they hired Lagerwey as their CEO and president. He was introduced to media Tuesday at his new soccer home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s a different job and it’s a totally different skill,” Lagerwey said of why he left the Sounders, where he was the architect behind two MLS Cup titles (2016 and 2019) and a CCL championship in May.

“(The Sounders position) is not the CEO role and it’s not one that they have and it’s not one that they’re going to have,” Lagerwey continued of the structure majority owner Adrian Hanauer established. The Mercer Island High alum was the Sounders GM until Lagerwey was hired in 2015 and Hanauer relinquished some business-side duties in 2019 when Peter Tomozawa was named president of business operations — an opening that could’ve created Lagerwey’s all-encompassing position.

“To Adrian’s credit, he was always open with me about that,” Lagerwey said. “Like, ‘If you want to move forward in your career, that opportunity very likely won’t be here.’ It’s just not the way Seattle is set up and as long as Adrian is there, I don’t know that they need it. They’ve had phenomenal leadership on the business side, just as Atlanta United has. This is a step forward for me, to be able to come in and run the business and soccer side.”

With the assistance of search firm Sportsology Group, Atlanta went through an approximate three-month hiring process that ended with Lagerwey as the unanimous decision among seven finalists. But Steve Cannon, who oversees United owner Arthur M. Blank’s Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) business arm, said Lagerwey was immediately suggested from multiple people when the position opened in August.

Darren Eales, United’s first-ever president, joined Newcastle United in the English Premier League. He set records for MLS attendance and Atlanta won the 2018 MLS Cup under Eales’ leadership.

Lagerwey didn’t want to address his future until the Sounders general manager vote was revealed this month, although he and Hanauer were in discussions about returning. Atlanta made its offer shortly after Lagerwey was given a 90% vote of confidence to return to his Sounders position at the club’s Alliance Business meeting on Nov. 16.

“The cost of getting things wrong for a senior hire is really, really high,” Cannon said. “Good, smart, thoughtful companies take their time and even though this went really, really well, from a timing standpoint, we didn’t rush it. We took that time and we found the right guy.”

Hanauer wasn’t available for comment but the club is expected to make a “significant announcement” Wednesday. The Sounders previously stated they would like to have Lagerwey’s replacement named before training camp opens Jan. 4. Craig Waibel, who was named senior vice president of soccer operations and sporting director in 2021, will takeover Lagerwey’s duties in the meantime and is a candidate.

Tuesday was Lagerwey’s second official day with Atlanta. He hadn’t formally reconnected with United coach Gonzo Pineda, a former Sounders assistant during Lagerwey’s tenure, nor technical director Carlos Bocanegra.

But aside from getting Atlanta back to the playoffs and having unlimited resources to sign players, Lagerwey reiterated his role to his new media corps.

“In terms of our soccer process, I’m the CEO and president, the title is a mouthful, but that means the buck stops with me,” Lagerwey said. “I’m not coming here to be the GM; I’m coming here to be the CEO. I’m coming here to run the organization and to understand and lead the process of the entire group.”