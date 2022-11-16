RENTON — Garth Lagerwey was voted to be retained as Sounders general manager by Alliance Members, which is the club’s collective season ticket holder base. The announcement made Wednesday was part of the annual business meeting at the club’s new Sounders FC Center at Longacres in Renton.

But the number of ballots cast didn’t reach the 40% quorum to contest Lagerwey’s employment had there been a negative tally with the vote. There was a 31.4% turnout, of which 90% gave a vote of confidence.

Lagerwey’s contract expires at the end of the year. He told media Wednesday that he’s in “amicable” conversations with the Sounders about his return and now that the vote is finalized there could be a resolution by mid-December.

“It’s a profoundly humbling moment to get the results of that vote. I was hoping it was going to turn out OK, but to see 90%, I got an A on the test, so that feels pretty good,” Lagerwey told the gathering of people in the atrium of the site most recently used as business offices for Boeing.

“We’ve got to hammer out some details but either way, I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given and hopeful for the future,” Lagerwey told media after the two-hour forum to learn intricate details about all facets of the club and ask the front office questions, including majority owner Adrian Hanauer. “It means a lot to have people say that we want you here and we think you’re doing a good job. The only thing that makes me uncomfortable a little bit is it’s not about me. This is an organizational thing and culture that we’ve built.”

The Sounders are the only professional team in North America that holds a general manager vote. The decision is made every four years and requires 40% of all eligible voters to be considered legitimate. A supermajority of 67% is required to remove a general manager.

Lagerwey, a Duke alum and former MLS keeper, joined the Sounders in 2015 and quickly bolstered the club’s academy while crafting deals that brought eventual MLS Best XI talents like midfielder Nico Lodeiro (Uruguay), striker Raul Ruidiaz (Peru), defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Colombia) and midfielder Joao Paulo (Brazil) to Seattle.

During Lagerwey’s tenure, the Sounders won two MLS Cups, four Western Conference titles and the prestigious CONCACAF Champions League trophy — becoming the first MLS club to win the regional tournament and advance to the FIFA men’s Club World Cup.

Critics didn’t approve of Lagerwey not making any moves to improve the roster this past summer as injuries mounted and it became apparent the Sounders wouldn’t reach the postseason. The grumbling increased in volume when the bulk of the roster was retained despite the team missing the playoffs for the first time in Seattle’s 14-year history in MLS.

But not enough to not want Lagerwey back.

“It’s a good pressure test,” Lagerwey said of the vote. “Is the organization healthy? Do the fans believe they’re getting good value for their money? When you see 90% approval, that is a good reflection that we’re doing something right.”

Wednesday’s meeting was the first gathering in-person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In-person seating for select number of Alliance members was held via lottery while others watched virtually.

Lagerwey was the biggest item of business, but fans were also informed about the renovation of the facility, player development, 2026 World Cup plans — where Seattle will be a host city — and rebranding plans as the Sounders prepare to celebrate their 50th year in 2024.

The jewel is the new training facility, which will be the first time the entire Sounders organization is in the same building. It’s still on track to open in January 2024 but plans still have to be approved by the City of Renton’s Hearing Examiner on Dec. 13.

If approved, the Sounders will break ground to build five fields (up from four) — three grass and two artificial turf. The grass is being grown in Eastern Washington and should be planted at Longacres in June 2023.

“We’ve been working closely with Unico (Properties, the project partner), with the City, with our consultants to make sure that (examiner’s review) is procedural,” said Maya Mendoza-Exstrom, the Sounders’ chief operating officer. “We don’t currently anticipate anything; we feel like we’ve done everything.”

While the Sounders missed the postseason for the first time in franchise history, the four CCL home matches were a financial boost, according to Peter Tomozawa, a minority owner and Sounders president of business operations.

Fans also learned that the team will be rolling out a new app and marquee sponsor for the jersey’s that could replace Zulily, whose deal ended this season.

But one of the most-asked questions remains unanswered. FIFA hasn’t set dates or locations for the Club World Cup, only telling teams to clear the first two weeks of February for the tournament.

“It was a tale of two seasons on the pitch, but on the business side of things, we literally hit the ball out of the park,” Tomozawa said. “The economics were slightly better (with the CCL run) because we didn’t have to share revenue with (MLS) … that allowed us to outperform throughout the whole year.”