Former University of Washington product Henry Wingo, now in his second year with the Sounders, gets the midfield start in Wednesday's key Champions League quarterfinal match against Chivas in Guadalajara, Mexico.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — As was reported early Wednesday morning, the Sounders are without injured midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro for Wednesday night’s crucial CONCACAF Champions League match against Chivas.

And that means former University of Washington product Henry Wingo gets the midfield start out on right wing alongside Clint Dempsey and Magnus Wolff Eikrem as the Sounders look to protect the 1-0 lead they carry into the match. Wingo’s speed allows the Sounders defensive cover in the event of a counterattack more so than Harry Shipp. Not that the Sounders will bunker down from the get-go, but I’d expect to see them playing a good 10 yards deeper than normal as Chivas must score to have a shot of advancing and have not put the ball in the net with much regularity.

Wingo, of course, assisted on the winning goal by Clint Dempsey in last week’s opening leg at CenturyLink Field.

Waylon Francis, as expected, is out at left back as the Sounders try to rest Nouhou a bit.

Some good news is that Kelvin Leerdam is on the bench and eligible to play at right back as he works back from an ankle sprain. Newcomer Kim Kee-hee is also on the bench but could see action.

This is a huge game not only for Chivas but also for all of Liga Mx, which is taking it on the chin a bit locally from Mexican soccer fans wondering what’s gone on in Champions League play thus far. Toronto FC knocked off reigning Liga MX champion Tigres UANL on Tuesday, while the New York Red Bulls blew out Tijuana in their quarterfinal.

So, a Sounders win here would make it 3-for-3 for MLS teams over Liga MX opponents. Prior to Tuesday, only two MLS teams — the Sounders being one of them — had ever ousted a Mexican side this deep into the competition. So, MLS squads effectively doubled that in one night and can surpass it in a 24-hour span.

The Sounders have left some players, including Handwalla Bwana, behind in Seattle for squad rotation purposes. But Bwana will be joining the team in Dallas for Sunday’s game.

Jordan Morris underwent successful surgery earlier Wednesday to repair his torn ACL. He is already done for the season and will begin rehabbing for 2019.

SOUNDERS

GK Stefan Frei

LB Waylon Francis

CB Roman Torres

CB Chad Marshall

RB Jordan McCrary

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Gustav Svensson

MF Henry Wingo

FW Clint Dempsey

MF Magnus Wolff Eikrem

FW Will Bruin