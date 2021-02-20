Sounders star winger Jordan Morris, who is on loan with Swansea City of the English Championship League, was stretchered off the pitch with a left leg injury and did not return during a match Saturday against Huddersfield Town.

Morris, who came on as a substitute at halftime, left in the 66th minute with his left leg in a brace after an awkward touch and landing.

While Swansea did not provide an official update on Morris’s injury after the match, club manager Steve Cooper said it did not look good.

“I don’t know the extent of it but we have our fingers crossed for him,” Cooper said. “We will know more in the days to come, but it did not look a good one, that’s for sure. He will travel back with us, he is currently in a knee brace and on crutches.”

Saturday’s match was Morris’s fifth appearance with Swansea City A.F.C. after he joined the club on loan from the Sounders on Jan. 22. He made his English Championship League debut on Jan. 30 and has started one match.

Morris, a Mercer Island native, missed the Sounders’ 2018 season after tearing his ACL in his right knee during a CONCACAF Champions League match.

The Sounders tweeted, “We’re with you and we believe in you, Jordan,” in response to Saturday’s injury.

Seattle’s loan of Morris was agreed upon through the end of Swansea’s season with an option to buy his rights at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Over five years with the Sounders, Morris had 41 goals and 23 assists in 121 MLS appearances, including playoff matches, and was named to the league’s Best XI last season.

Seattle Times reporter Jayda Evans contributed to this report.