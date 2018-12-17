Brad Evans scored 28 goals in 255 MLS appearances and helped the Sounders win the MLS Cup in 2016.

A key piece of Sounders history is hanging up his cleats.

Former Seattle captain Brad Evans announced his retirement from professional soccer on Monday after 12 MLS seasons, nine with the Sounders.

Evans, who was selected by the Sounders in the 2008 expansion draft and scored the second MLS goal in team history in 2009, tallied 28 goals and 31 assists in 255 MLS appearances in 12 seasons and won MLS Cup titles with the Sounders (2016) and Columbus Crew (2008). In the 2016 MLS Cup final shootout, Evans’ penalty kick goal matched Jozy Altidore’s opening score, setting the stage for the rest of the shootout, won by the Sounders on a kick by Roman Torres.

Evans spent the 2018 season with Sporting Kansas City but did not log any minutes.

“The last 12 years have been an absolute privilege, and there are so many teammates, players, coaches and fans who I am excited to thank,” Evans said in a news release. “I’m extremely proud to have represented Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City and the United States and appreciate every opportunity I have been given. Although my playing career has ended, I look forward to keeping the special relationships I’ve made throughout my time in Major League Soccer.”

After being selected No. 15 in the 2007 MLS draft, Evans spent two seasons in Columbus, scoring six goals in his second season and helping the Crew win the MLS Cup. The Sounders picked Evans in the 2008 expansion draft and he spent the six years of his Seattle career primarily as a midfielder before moving to defender in 2015. Evans won four U.S. Open Cup titles with the Sounders and made 27 U.S. national team appearances.

“Brad Evans is one of the great Sounders from any era of our club’s history,” Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said in a release. “From being selected in the Expansion Draft, to starting our first-ever match in MLS and helping our club to multiple titles over nine seasons, Brad has left an indelible mark on the Seattle soccer community. We would like to join with the rest of the soccer world today in wishing him congratulations on an exemplary career, one that made a major difference to our club and all Sounders fans.”