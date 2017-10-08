DeAndre Yedlin, an O’Dea High School graduate and former Sounder, will try to help the U.S. team qualify for its eighth straight World Cup when it plays Tuesday at Trinidad and Tobago.

ORLANDO, Fla. – DeAndre Yedlin’s bursts from right back for the U.S. national team can stretch defenses. His pace helps him return to his defensive spot and disrupt opposing attackers.

“Everybody tells me they don’t know how I have so much energy, and I think people feed off that, which is great,” Yedlin said in advance of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier at Trinidad and Tobago.

Yedlin, 24, played for the Sounders in Major League Soccer after graduating from O’Dea High School. His game has gone global, as he competes for Newcastle in the English Premier League.

The United States would clinch its eighth straight World Cup berth with a victory Tuesday — and a draw would probably be enough because of the team’s superior goal difference.

Yedlin missed last month’s home loss to Costa Rica and then a draw at Honduras that put qualification in peril. Having returned after recovering from a hamstring injury, he helped spark a 4-0 rout of Panama on Friday.

Former U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann put Yedlin on the U.S. roster for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“Especially being so young and not really expecting to go, it was a crazy feeling,” Yedlin said. “I can’t obviously thank Jurgen enough for putting his trust in me and bringing me into that, and that’s really what jump-started my career.”

Yedlin agreed after the World Cup to a $4 million transfer to Tottenham and reported in January 2015. But he got into just one match, as a late sub, because he was stuck behind England right back Kyle Walker.

Yedlin was loaned to Sunderland that September and became a regular.

“I’ve had to grow up pretty quick, but I’m glad that I chose to make this step to kind of move away from what I’m comfortable from,” Yedlin said.

Spurs sold him in August 2016 to Newcastle, which had been relegated to the second-tier League Championship. The Magpies earned a promotion last spring under manager Rafa Benitez.

“It (EPL) is a very physical league,” Yedlin said. “It’s a league that if you lose focus for even a little bit of time, they can punish you.”

A hamstring injury caused Yedlin to miss March 2017 qualifiers, the first after Bruce Arena replaced Klinsmann as coach in November. Yedlin returned for June matches, then injured his right hamstring during an exhibition in late July.

Yedlin made his EPL season debut Sept. 16 and, after starting three matches, rejoined the national team.

“He continues to grow as a player, and it’s great to get him back in,” Arena said.