Freddy Juarez, who left his position as head coach of Real Salt Lake on Friday, is going to join the Sounders FC as an assistant, according to a report from The Athletic.

Juarez, 43, has multiple connections with Seattle’s organization. He joined RSL as an academy coach in 2010. At that time, Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders president of soccer and general manager, held a similar position with RSL through 2014.

Seattle just lost two assistant coaches Gonzalo Pineda and Djimi Traore. Juarez was out of contract at the end of this year, RSL had option on him for 2022. — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) August 27, 2021

Also, on staff at RSL during Juarez’s tenure was Craig Waibel, who was hired by Lagerwey in April to be the Sounders’ senior vice president of soccer operations and sporting director.

Waibel joined Real Salt Lake in 2014 as an assistant coach and moved up to technical director before replacing Lagerwey as RSL general manager in 2015 through 2019.

Juarez became a first-team assistant coach in 2017 and an interim head coach in 2019, helping RSL reach the Western Conference semifinals. He was named the head coach in 2020.

RSL (7-7-6) is currently sixth in Western Conference standings.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said earlier this week that the club was close to announcing new technical staff. He has two assistant coach vacancies after Gonzalo Pineda accepted the lead job with Atlanta United and Djimi Traore left for a post in Europe that is still pending announcement.

“Freddy’s a great coach,” Schmetzer said following Friday’s training at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. “I can’t comment on things that aren’t confirmed.”

Pineda and Traore are former Sounders players who helped the club win the MLS Supporters’ Shield and U.S. Open Cup in 2014. As assistants for Schmetzer, they helped the Sounders win three Western Conference championships and the 2019 league title.

The duo was part of the decision this season for the Sounders to change their starting formation. Seattle opened on an MLS-record 13-match unbeaten streak and went a record 949 minutes without conceding a goal through the run of play.

Pineda tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 10, making a draw against FC Dallas as his last on the Sounders bench. Traore was part of a remarkable seven-day stretch last week where the Sounders defeated their rival Portland Timbers 6-2 at Providence Park and collected wins in Dallas (1-0) and Columbus (2-1).

The Sounders (12-3-6) currently sit atop the Western Conference table. The Rave Green will host a Cascadia derby doubleheader at Lumen Field on Sunday. OL Reign will face the Portland Thorns FC at 4 p.m. at the stadium followed by the Sounders-Timbers match at 7:30 p.m.

