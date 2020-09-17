Left back Brad Smith is returning to the Sounders FC, the club announced Thursday.

Smith started 26 Major League Soccer matches for the Rave Green last season, including the four playoff wins to help the Sounders win the championship. He was third on the roster in MLS regular-season assists at six and had eight total.

“We are very excited to bring in Brad, a proven winner who adds even more speed and athleticism to our squad,” said general manager Garth Lagerwey in a news release. “With Brad being out of contract, this was a uniquely good deal for us, allowing the club to add a high impact player during this unorthodox season.”

A native of Australia, Smith was acquired by the Sounders through a loan agreement with AFC Bournemouth. The English Premier League club extended the loan with the Sounders last season, but recalled Smith and loaned him to play for Sky Bet Championship team Cardiff City in Wales.

Smith, 26, became available after his Bournemouth contract expired in August. He made three appearances as a sub for Cardiff and only played in five Premier League matches.

Smith’s return creates a logjam in the Sounders’ backline. Nouhou had a stellar performance as a starter in the MLS is Back tournament in Florida last summer and has started two matches in September. Midfielder Joevin Jones has also played the position and has played on the right wing.