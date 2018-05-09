With all three designated players left home, the Sounders got some revenge from last December’s MLS Cup final with a key 2-1 victory over the defending champions.

Their championship beatdown in Toronto last December and an offensive pit of misery ever since had convinced Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer a change in tactics was needed.

So, when Schmetzer’s team stepped on to BMO Field for Wednesday’s rematch of the last two MLS Cup finals, it was with a five-man defensive backline designed to actually help the team’s attack. And help it did, with the Sounders scoring as many goals in a 2-1 win over Toronto FC than they had their last four-plus matches combined against the defending champions.

Former University of Washington standout Handwalla Bwana put the Sounders ahead to stay in the 54th minute, taking a nifty pass on the run from Will Bruin and beating goalkeeper Alex Bono between the legs. Bwana was one of several youngsters started by Schmetzer, who had left all three of his designated players – Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro and Osvaldo Alonso – back in Seattle for either injury or rest.

Beyond the lack of DPs, the only targeted allocation money player the Sounders started was oft-benched Magnus Wolff Eikrem. The talented midfielder made the most of the opportunity by hitting a striding Bruin with a perfect 25th minute pass up the middle to set up the game’s first goal.

Bruin collected the ball in behind the defenders and beat Bono to the near post. It was the first goal scored by the Sounders against Toronto after a stretch of 354 scoreless minutes dating back to July 2, 2016.

It was also the first Sounders lead against Toronto since their prior victory against them, also a 2-1 affair, in September 2015.

The lead didn’t last long, as Toronto responded to Bruin’s goal by pouring on the heat. Sebastian Giovinco rattled one of his typically near-perfect free kicks off the post in the 38th minute and then Jonathan Osorio headed home the equalizer two minutes later after a nice touch pass in the box from Victor Vazquez.

But Vazquez, one of the most dangerous of Toronto players would soon leave the game at halftime with a leg injury. It was a huge loss for Toronto, already without striker Jozy Altidore after his foot surgery earlier in the week.

For the Sounders, switching to a 5-4-1 formation – as opposed to their usual 4-2-3-1 – had been more for attack purposes than defense, though the extra defenders did seem to clog the field and confuse the lethal Toronto side early on.

Schmetzer had hoped going with three center backs instead of his usual two would enable fullbacks Waylon Francis and Jordan McCrary to push forward along the flanks and keep Toronto’s explosive attack a bit more honest.

It worked as the Sounders appeared to have more pace in the first 10 minutes than in their entire scoreless draw last weekend against Columbus. Toronto had to guard against being beaten wide by the speed game, which freed space up the middle.

The Sounders’ scoreless stretch against Toronto had included 120 minutes of regulation and overtime in the 2016 MLS Cup final before that game ended 0-0 and was decided in the penalty kicks round.

Last year, the Sounders lost 1-0 at home to Toronto in May and then dropped a 2-0 decision last December in the MLS Cup rematch.

It’s been a long five months since for Schmetzer’s crew, rocked by injuries and an earlier-than-expected quarterfinal exit in CONCACAF Champions League play. They had entered this contest 1-4-2 and in the midst of playing three games in eight days, which is why Dempsey and Alonso were left home while Kim Kee-hee stayed on the bench.

Their scoreless draw against a short-handed Columbus Crew side at home last weekend had caused growing concern among Sounders fans to boil over in a chorus of boos by the game’s end.

Now, with a much-needed second victory, they’ll head to Portland on Sunday with a much stronger and rested compliment of regulars. And a huge boost of confidence – perhaps having exorcised some lingering ghosts from last December’s championship debacle.