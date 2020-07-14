Two errors cost the Sounders FC a match filled with highlights.

Seattle’s center back Xavier Arreaga botched two defending plays that led to splashy scores by the Chicago Fire FC, and it was enough for a 2-1 win in Chicago’s first match since Major League Soccer shut down its season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seattle (0-1-1) drops out of the lead in Group B of the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex, located southwest of Orlando in Florida. The top two clubs in the four-team pool automatically qualify for the Round of 16 knockout stage of the 24-team event.

In the 52nd minute of Tuesday morning’s match, Arreaga stumbled to the field in attempt to defend a deep pass to Robert Beric, a league newcomer. The veteran of European play broke away quick enough to keep Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade from making the block, slicing a shot past keeper Stefan Frei for the score. Chicago’s youngster, Mauricio Pineda had the assist.

Later, Arreaga left Pineda unmarked, the Homegrown Player able to hop for a score in the 84th minute.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made multiple lineup changes due to the short, three-day rest between Seattle’s two group stage games. Jordan Morris and Jordy Delem didn’t get the start, Schmetzer shifting Cristian Roldan to center midfield alongside Gustav Svensson and putting newcomers Shandon Hopeau and Miguel Ibarra on the wings.

Morris also didn’t start the March 1 match against Chicago for precautionary reasons in a week where Seattle played twice within a four-day span. The forward burst onto the field after the break, scoring in the 62nd minute for the equalizer and in second-half stoppage time for the 2-1 win in the season-opener at CenturyLink Field.

The Mercer Island native appeared ready to do the same Tuesday despite oppressive heat and humidity. He setup midfielder Handwalla Bwana in the box for the equalizer in the 77th minute.

Seattle couldn’t create any other looks, only fancy passes and near-chances in their 60.6 percent possession of the ball. The Sounders play their final group stage match against Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps on July 19.

Hopeau, 21, is a Homegrown player who signed a contract with the first team in June. His first MLS start Tuesday is after five seasons making appearances for the Seattle Academy and Tacoma Defiance, the club’s USL team.

The Hawaiian native had one of Seattle’s two chances in the opening half. The play was setup by Raul Ruidiaz, but Hopeau’s right-footed shot powered past the front of the net.