Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice in the second half as the Sounders won 3-0 and clinched second place in the Western Conference.

A cakewalk to an opening-round playoff bye grew a lot more interesting for the Sounders as their regular-season finale progressed.

The 24th-minute ejection of Clint Dempsey for elbowing an opponent in the head left the Sounders short-handed a good part of Sunday’s contest and nearly caught up to them in the second half. But a penalty kick miss by Dominique Badji in the 54th minute was followed by the Sounders adding a pair of Nicolas Lodeiro insurance markers for a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Lodeiro provided that needed insurance by converting a penalty kick of his own in the 64th minute. In stoppage time, he added his second of the match to help the Sounders finish with their best home mark ever.

With the victory, in front of 44,370 fans at CenturyLink Field, the Sounders also clinched second place in the Western Conference and thus avoid the dreaded sudden-death knockout phase of the playoffs. Doing so became ever more important once it was clear that Dempsey would be suspended for the opening playoff round courtesy of his ejection, picked up for elbowing Mike da Fonte to the side of the head.

They will play host to the second leg of the conference quarterfinals on Nov. 2 against an undetermined opponent.

The Sounders entered the contest already down several regulars, with midfielder Victor Rodriguez a surprising scratch with a quad pull sustained in training on Friday. Midfielders Osvaldo Alonso and Gustav Svensson were already out with injuries of their own suffered in the team’s prior win over Dallas.

Initially, the Sounders looked as if they’d have little trouble dispatching their already-eliminated opponent. Will Bruin opened the scoring in the ninth minute, taking a goal mouth feed from Kelvin Leerdam for his 11th of the season. Bruin nearly made it 2-0 minutes later, ripping a shot off the post.

Colorado didn’t get a whiff of a chance until the 40th minute when Stefan Aigner got away a bicycle kick from in close that Stefan Frei made the stop on from point-blank range. But from that point, things began to shift and the Rapids became a lit more threatening.

In the second half, an inadvertent handball by Harry Shipp — starting in place of the injured Rodriguez — opened the door for Colorado to tie it up. But Badji rattled a shot off the post to Frei’s right, enabling the Sounders to stay on top.

Just six minutes later, Bruin sprinted for a Joevin Jones pass when he was hauled down in the box by Axel Sjoberg. Upon video review, Sjoberg was ejected and the Sounders given their own penalty kick.

Lodeiro made the most of it, putting his shot along the ground and beating veteran keeper Tim Howard — in what might have been his final career game — to his left. The crowd erupted and the Sounders — the field evened at 10 players aside following the red card — were able to cruise the rest of the way.

They finished with a home record of 11-1-5, their fewest losses and most points gained overall at CenturyLink Field — and one shy of the 12 wins they managed in 2014, when they finished 12-4-1.