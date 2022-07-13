The Sounders were minutes away from a needed halftime break after their back line had been pounded by cross after Nashville SC cross on Wednesday.

Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Nouhou and Abdoulaye Cissoko continuously won their aerial duels. They were physical, sliding to block challenges. Cristian Roldan cleared a shot off the goal-line which stemmed from a cross. The Sounders looked like they’d make it to halftime Wednesday at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, with a clean sheet.

But in the 44th minute, after Nico Lodeiro lost the ball because he didn’t see Nashville’s Randall Leal sneak up behind him, the Sounders’ back line was caught napping.

A long ball sailed over the Sounders’ heads, creating a two-vs-two chance where Nashville’s two were their most dangerous attackers. C.J. Sapong chased down the longball, and Hany Mukhtar buried the chance to lift Nashville to a 1-0 win.

The Sounders, who were in seventh place, missed a chance to leapfrog past sixth-place Nashville.

It’s the third time in MLS the Sounders (8-9-2, 26 points) have lost back-to-back games: they opened league play in 2022 with losses to Nashville and Real Salt Lake, and to San Jose and Miami in mid-April. Now, they’ve fallen to Nashville (8-6-6, 30 points) for the second time in 2022 after losing to Portland on Saturday.

It’s not the first time a momentary defensive lapse has cost the Sounders. It happened on the first goal against the Timbers, and with a red card in that game. It happened in a 2-1 loss to Montreal, and the 1-1 tie with LAFC.

Wednesday, it happened again with Nashville’s long ball.

The Sounders defense was already thin against Nashville. Center back Jackson Ragen was serving a one-game suspension after receiving two yellow cards against Portland, and center back Xavier Arreaga is still returning from a reported quadriceps injury that he suffered last month (he played the final 15 minutes on Wednesday). Starting goalie Stef Frei wasn’t available either.

Schmetzer was forced to shift away from his usual 4-2-3-1, instead playing with a three center-back formation that included Cissoko, earning just his fourth MLS start of the year, alongside Yeimar and Nouhou. Alex Roldan and Jimmy Medranda filled in at wingback on either side.

For the majority of the first half, and the game, the defensive shift held up. Cissoko showed his physicality to win challenges against Sapong when Nashville put the ball into the box. The center back made a mistake to lose the ball and gifted Nashville a dangerous counterattacking chance, but sprinted back to steal the ball from Mukhtar.

Mukhtar located the ball repeatedly in the first half, whipping in dangerous crosses into the box. His play, and that of Nashville as a whole, forced the Sounders to retreat further and further on their side of the field in order to defend.

Seattle had threatened on the counterattack at the start of the game, and looked calm with the majority of possession. But as the first half went on, Nashville established a footing in the game, holding the ball for longer periods of time. The Sounders gave up a number of set pieces, too, which didn’t help their situation. Their presence in the attacking-third diminished as the first half wore on.

Nashville kept sending the ball into the 18-yard-box, and even though Seattle’s defenders were winning most of the initial challenges, Nashville was there to win the second challenge, recycle the ball and try it again. That’s why Seattle had to keep retreating.

Eventually, Nouhou watched Leal’s longball sail over his head and find the feet of the speedy Sapong. He found Mukhtar, who found the net. Mukhtar led the MLS in shots (75) heading into Wednesday’s slate of games. His 11 goals are the most for Nashville SC.

On the other end of the field, the Sounders were once again without striker Raul Ruidiaz, who already missed two separate chunks of the season with hamstring issues. He was injured June 14, and played his first game in a month on Saturday against Portland. But in the 81st minute of the Sounders’ 3-0 loss, Schmetzer said Ruidiaz requested a substitution because his hamstring was tight.

Ruidiaz underwent an MRI on Tuesday after an injury on the other hamstring, Schmetzer said on the radio. The striker was one of two MLS All-Stars for Seattle, earning the honor for the second time in his career.

Seattle missed his presence on Wednesday. They were outshot 10-2 in the first 55 minutes. That turned for the remainder of the game, though, as the Sounders’ offense outshot Nashville 7-2 in the final 35 minutes.

Schmetzer’s substitutions injected life into a previously stagnant Seattle attack. A sequence of passes led to a rocket of a first shot for Danny Levya, who’d just come off the bench a minute before. Nouhou put both hands on his head in disbelief when his 68th-minute shot took a deflection but nearly trickled into the net. The shot glanced off the tip of the goalkeeper’s glove, and then off the post.

The left back made another great run into space and set up a perfect chance for Will Bruin, just outside of the 6-yard-box, but Bruin — another substitute — somehow missed the chance wide.

But ultimately, it was Nashville who looked more comfortable without possession. Nashville’s back-line held up through Seattle’s late-game push, avoiding any defensive errors, and came away with the win.

BOX SCORE