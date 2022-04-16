The scene was just as DeAndre Yedlin remembered — intermittent rain, slick turf and crafty scores. Only this time it was for the visitors.

Seattle soccer’s favorite son returned for his first match at Lumen Field since he wore Sounders FC green in 2014. Draped in Inter Miami CF pink and black Saturday night, Yedlin had the textbook cross into midfielder Robbie Robinson for the game’s only goal, packing a 1-0 win back East.

The Sounders were 22-6-6 in the two seasons at then-CenturyLink Field when Yedlin played for the club (2013-14).

Miami faced an overhauled Seattle lineup because of the quick turnaround from the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals match Wednesday. The Sounders played New York City FC to a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, Seattle advancing to the CCL final 4-2 on aggregate scoring.

“For a team that’s as deep and has the quality as ours, every game we should be expecting results,” Sounders keeper Stefan Cleveland said. “Yes, Wednesday was a big high. But there were enough changes in the lineup (where) we had the energy and we had the legs and we have to capitalize. So, everybody is frustrated.”

Sounders center back Xavier Arreaga anchored the changes. Cleveland replaced Stefan Frei in goal, which was Cleveland’s second start of the season. Sounders defender Jimmy Medranda made his season debut after a hamstring injury. Josh Atencio joined Danny Leyva in controlling the midfield for their first starts of the season while Leo Chu, Fredy Montero, Will Bruin and Obed Vargas were the revamped attacking front.

Sounders center back AB Cissoko and Kelyn Rowe formed the right side of the team’s back line.

The group had numerous defensive highlights in the opening half. Cissoko charged in for three goal-saving tackles. Cleveland smothered a cross and punched away a shot that also could’ve been scores.

Miami kept pressing, Yedlin breaking away in the 41st minute to get the feed into Robinson for the score. It was the right back’s first assist of the season and Robinson’s first goal.

“Other than that one breakdown, I was comfortable with the way we were defending,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “You can always destroy things, that’s always easier. But how do you create things? Maybe the multiple changes in your attack, it doesn’t flow quite as nice as you’d like it to. Defensively, I thought we were OK.”

Schmetzer began sprinkling in his first-choice starters in the second half. By the 71st minute, striker Raul Ruidiaz, midfielders Albert Rusnak and Cristian Roldan and right back Alex Roldan were helping the Sounders dominate possession and pepper Miami keeper Nick Marsman with shots. None found the back of the net.

Marsman finished with four saves.

“We had some good moments in the second half and almost scored,” Cleveland said. “We just couldn’t break their block. It’s frustrating for sure. … If we had gotten an early goal in that second half, we would’ve been fine, and momentum would’ve been with us. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that.”

Saturday was the first meeting between the sides due to MLS implementing travel restrictions amid the COVID pandemic. Miami joined the league in 2020.

“I’m proud of the players to come to a place like Seattle with great history and such a tough place to really grind out an away performance,” Miami coach Phil Neville said.

Yedlin was given a rousing applause from the crowd of 32,126 when his name was announced and when he appeared for pregame warmups. The former O’Dea High star ran over to Schmetzer for a hug and brief chat before kickoff.

Miami (2-4-1) has back-to-back wins after starting the season on a five-match winless streak. The side didn’t make any changes from the lineup that collected the team’s first victory of the season last week, beating the New England Revolution 3-2 at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

The Sounders (2-3-1) travel to play the San Jose Quakes next week. The CCL final is a two-legged series against Pumas UNAM that starts April 27. The decisive second leg is May 4 at Lumen Field.

