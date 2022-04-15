DeAndre Yedlin has spent seven years talking about this moment.

It’s not that the former multisport star from O’Dea never wanted to leave his native roots. Yedlin signed as the Sounders FC’s first Homegrown player in 2013 and burst onto the global soccer scene after the club loaned him to English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 for an approximate $3.5 million fee.

Through welcomed stops with Sunderland, Newcastle and Galatasaray and starring for the U.S. men’s national team in between, Yedlin dreamed of his return to Seattle as a player. It will finally happen Saturday when the fullback’s Inter Miami CF plays their inaugural match against the Sounders at Lumen Field.

Before the game, Yedlin will likely find a quiet space to scratch out a rap about the homecoming of sorts. His last game in the city was a playoff win against the LA Galaxy in November 2014 when the stadium was called CenturyLink Field.

“It’s my creative getaway,” Yedlin said. “Writing lyrics helps me relax.”

Recent bars have been about Subarus and Seneca Street. Those are symbols of Yedlin’s early days as a professional player driving to Sounders training at Starfire Sports in Tukwila in the hand-me-down car from his grandparents and seeing the street exit when heading north on Interstate 5.

Now, Yedlin has a baby daughter named Seneca — which is also a nod to the Roman philosopher and predominantly Black village sieged in the 1800s to build Central Park in New York. And the car is a rental as he and girlfriend Crystal Rodriguez settle in Miami — their first time living full-time in the U.S. after Yedlin played in Turkey last year.

There was a possibility the homecoming would be as a Sounder. The club had discussions with Yedlin’s agent. But the Sounders announced in January they re-signed right back Alex Roldan to a multiyear deal, the former Seattle University standout helping the club advance to the CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday.

Miami announced in February they inked Yedlin to a deal through 2025 with a club option through 2026. Chris Henderson, the former Sounders sporting director, brokered the deal in his new position as Miami’s chief soccer officer and sporting director.

Yedlin, 28, regards it as the best option because Rodriguez, who gave birth in September 2021, has family in West Palm Beach. Yedlin’s maternal grandparents, who raised him, also relocated to Boston.

Henderson has known Yedlin since his youth soccer days playing for Crossfire and the Sounders Academy. Sean Henderson, who replaced his brother in the scouting role with Seattle, was Yedlin’s former youth coach.

“I’ve liked growing into the leadership role and leading from the back,” Yedlin said of playing for Miami, which joined MLS in 2020 as an expansion team. “There’s quite a lot of young players here, so being able to help them and sort of lead from the back, I’m enjoying that.”

Chris Henderson, who’s in his second year, overhauled the roster this season and Miami opened the 2022 slate on a five-match winless streak. The club earned their first win last week, defeating the Eastern Conference power New England Revs 3-2. Yedlin played the full 90 for each match this season.

Saturday’s match against Seattle will be a family reunion, too, with the Hendersons planning to watch in a suite together with their relatives. Former Sounders midfielder Joevin Jones, who helped the club win two MLS Cups, also plays for Miami.

Yedlin’s current role and trajectory is something Sean said he spotted when Yedlin was toying with what sport he’d fully commit to and where he’d play the spring of his junior year at O’Dea. He ultimately chose to be part of Sounders’ first academy class. His potential and personality earned Yedlin the designation of the club’s first Homegrown signing.

“Whether any of us wanted to admit it or not, the very first signing was going to have more scrutiny than future signings,” Sean Henderson said. “I don’t want to speak for everybody in the club, but we believed DeAndre could handle it. That he was the right person to carry that torch.

“It does feel good when players are successful because they perform how you think they can perform. … When you get to a high enough level, everybody is good. It’s the things that are hard to measure in terms of attitude and how you respond to setbacks and who you are as a teammate — those are the things that DeAndre was great at and still is. That is really what’s sets him apart.”

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, who was an assistant coach when Yedlin played for the team, helping Seattle win the MLS Supporters’ Shield and U.S. Open Cup title. Schmetzer said he and Yedlin’s former Sounders teammate Lamar Neagle like to tease Yedlin whenever they reunite.

Schmetzer is a Nathan Hale grad and Neagle led Thomas Jefferson to a Class 4A boys state soccer title.

“He has a tattoo on his calf that says, ‘always remember the beginning,’” Schmetzer said of Yedlin. “We always like to remind him, me and Lamar, ‘hey, you used to be one of the little people like us.’ Then he skyrocketed up to fortunate and fame. So, I’m sure he’s going to be excited to come back.”

The seven-year wait is over.

“I don’t want to put any expectations on what to expect,” Yedlin said. “I just want to live in the moment while I’m here.”