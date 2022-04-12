TUKWILA — The advice was to let their play do the talking. And, whew, Cristian Roldan won’t keep quiet.

Roldan is a central reason why the Sounders are on the verge of advancing to their first CCL final. In five CONCACAF Champions League matches, the Sounders midfielder has five assists to lead the 16-team tournament.

Seattle faces New York City FC on Wednesday in the second and decisive leg of the series. The match will be played at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. The Sounders lead 3-1 in aggregate scoring, Roldan with the go-ahead assist to Jordan Morris in the opening-leg win last week at Lumen Field.

“It’s been a real treat to be able to find those guys,” said Roldan of assisting Morris, Fredy Montero and Kelyn Rowe for scores in CCL play. Seattle has 12 goals overall and only conceded two in the tournament.

Watching Roldan dart for balls and convert them into passes for near chances at scores and deny counterattacks makes it difficult to understand why he hasn’t found the field for the U.S. men’s national team.

Roldan and Morris were called up in March, helping the Americans qualify for the FIFA men’s World Cup for the first time since 2014. Well, Roldan didn’t log a minute, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer stating all of his World Cup roster hopefuls will use the club’s slate of matches to build their arguments for why they should be selected.

“It’s human nature to get upset if you don’t feature in a game,” said Roldan, who was an X-factor for the USMNT Gold Cup win last summer. “If I’m not on the field, I want to be the best competitor in practice and be able to help the first team as much as possible. For me, it’s about focusing here (Sounders) and building the relationships here and playing really well so that I can get those chances when I go to the national team.”

Yet, the better Roldan does, the more criticism he faces from USMNT followers and some media. Barely a day passes without an online post dismissing Roldan’s potential value on the international stage.

DeAndre Yedlin, a Seattle native who played for the Sounders and is a USMNT standout, has seen the chatter about Roldan and other Americans who are regarded as on the bubble to make the final USMNT World Cup roster.

Call-ups won’t be made until fall. The tournament kicks off Nov. 21 in Qatar.

“Sometimes the things people say and how people talk about certain players is not good to see for whatever reason — positive or negative,” Yedlin said. “Cristian is really true to himself and honest with himself. He knows exactly his quality as a player.

“It can be hard as a player because it’s a coach’s decision who plays. But Cristian is a guy that goes out and no matter if he’s playing or he’s not, he’s giving 100%. That will take him so far. I can’t ever see him losing because of his character.”

Roldan has five assists in CCL play and plans to add to that Wednesday in hopes that also advances the Sounders in the tournament. No MLS team has won the CCL title.

He should have plenty of opportunity to do so with Seattle’s attacking players getting healthy. With crafty midfielder Nico Lodeiro back and the addition of midfielder Albert Rusnak, a designated player signed in January, Roldan was shifted out to the right wing. He’s excelled in the position, developing an on-field chemistry with his younger brother Alex — who’s in is second season starting at right back — that flummoxed NYCFC last week.

The Cityzens need a 2-0 win at minimum in order to advance, with the away goal scored at Lumen Field being the tiebreaker. Roldan said the Sounders’ aim is to keep a clean sheet for as long as possible while continuing to pressure NYCFC offensively.

“It’s always more fun to play higher up the field,” Cristian said. “It’s always more fun to be part of goals, to be part of the attack. No one likes to defend, but it’s part of the job and at the end of the day, I get to play both sides of the ball and almost be the start to both the attack and defense.”

Schmetzer didn’t make many tweaks from last week’s successful tactics. A massive change, however, is the expected addition of Nouhou at left back. He missed the semifinal opener due to yellow-card accumulation.

NYCFC coach Ronny Deila said Tuesday he doesn’t expect midfielder Maxi Moralez (ribs) or defender Maxime Chanot (eye) to be available for selection. The Cityzens, who are the reigning MLS Cup champs, weren’t creative in their attacking movements last week without Moralez.

“You don’t want to change things,” Schmetzer said. “You just have to be prepared that if the opponent does something to neutralize what you’ve been doing well, you’re prepared on the opposite wing. … Let’s keep doing what we’re doing on the right because that was pretty good. And let’s make sure that on the left, we’re prepared to be as effective.”

So far, Roldan hasn’t been contained. And if his play leads the Sounders to the CCL final, that should say a lot when it comes to USMNT call-ups.

“We’re playing well right now, and we have to keep that up,” Roldan said. “We know (New York City) is going to step it up a notch. It’s a do-or-die situation.”