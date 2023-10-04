Jordan Morris looked lost as he raced around the Lumen Field turf Wednesday night. He was searching for the television broadcast cameras.

Once the Sounders forward found one, he pressed his fingers to his lips in the shape of the letter “T.”

The goal celebration in the ninth minute is in honor of his son, Theo Francis born Sept. 26. But “T” also stands for tournament time.

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan knocked in a volley in second-half stoppage time (96th minute) for a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Galaxy. It clinched a postseason berth for Seattle.

The Sounders missed the playoffs last year, a first since the club joined MLS in 2009. Seattle (13-9-10) hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday to close out their regular-season home games.

“T” is also for teamwork. Joao Paulo kept pressure on Galaxy Douglas Costa to capitalize on the latter’s lazy backward flick to keep the ball in play deep in Los Angeles territory. The Sounders defender then withstood a collision with Julian Aude to gather possession of the ball and get in position to whip a cross into the box for Morris to head past keeper Jonathan Bond.

Morris has 11 goals this season and Joao Paulo has five assists.

The Sounders didn’t retain their intensity through the first half. The Galaxy (8-12-11) were able to craft a few scoring opportunities that called for keeper Stefan Frei saves to enter the half with a one-goal lead.

Costa made the Sounders pay for their passivity in the second half. Aude spotted him making a run toward the box and pinpointed an assist with Costa surrounded by Sounders players. The latter used a left-footed touch to get the ball over Frei’s outstretched leg for the equalizer in the 54th minute.

It’s Costa’s second goal of the season and Aude’s first assist.

Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak teased the 30,495 in attendance with a near go-ahead goal in the 64th minute that was just wide of goal. In the 65th minute, defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade and winger Leo Chu attempted to knock in a feed from a Joao Paulo corner kick but couldn’t get a solid touch on the ball.

The frustration prompted Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer to make lineup changes earlier than planned. He swapped Rusnak for Nico Lodeiro in the midfield and Reed Baker-Whiting subbed on for Chu in the 66th minute.

Morris was subbed off for forward Heber in the 80th minute. And midfielder Josh Atencio replaced Joao Paulo in the same minute.

The payoff didn’t come until the final minute of second-half stoppage time. Alex Roldan had throw-in to Atencio in the box. The midfielder used a header assist to Cristian, he swatted it into the net with his right foot. It’s Cristian’s third goal of the season and first assist for Atencio.

Schmetzer planned to play the starters an extended amount of time because three missed the goalless draw on the road against Nashville SC last week. Morris was on paternity leave to witness the birth of his first child. Nouhou served a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation while Rusnak was ill.

The Sounders remain without striker Raul Ruidiaz, who’s suffering from back spasms.

Galaxy coach Greg Vanney is managing an injury-riddled roster. All-Stars Chicharito (knee) and Riqui Puig (ankle) were among six players unavailable for selection Wednesday.

Limited options meant defender Tony Alfaro, a former Sounders draft pick and member of Seattle’s 2016 MLS Cup championship team, made his first start of the season Wednesday. Alfaro played alongside defender Kelvin Leerdam, who scored a goal in the Sounders’ 2019 MLS Cup-winning match at Lumen.