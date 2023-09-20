The win happened an hour before the Sounders kicked a ball Wednesday.

Nico Lodeiro and Stefan Frei have worn the captain’s armband this season, but everyone can see midfielder Cristian Roldan is the salve that makes everything run smoothly during matches. The Sounders have missed that since Roldan left the field at halftime in July against Real Salt Lake with his second concussion of the season.

Lineups for the Sounders’ midweek match against Colorado were released an hour before kickoff and there on the right side was Roldan. The appearance is just his 10th MLS start of the season in his 12th league game.

As the Sounders have floundered since Roldan suffered his first concussion in April — winning four matches through all competitions — coach Brian Schmetzer hesitated in wanting Roldan to be the “savior.”

But the former University of Washington product looked like it Wednesday as he whipped a cross into the box from the right side so Albert Rusnak could use a charging leap to mash a header into the back of the net in the 56th minute.

The goal — Rusnak’s fourth of the season — gave the Sounders a comfortable two-goal lead that held up to be a the team’s first victory at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park since 2018. The eventual 2-1 outright win is the Sounders’ second in their past eight matches, keeping the club second in Western Conference standings.

Roldan subbed off in the 64th minute for midfielder Obed Vargas.

The Sounders couldn’t maintain the clean sheet through substitutions and Colorado’s increasing desperation to get a second win under interim coach Chris Little. The Rapids (4-14-10) pieced together a solid team goal in the 80th minute. Midfielder Cole Bassett finished it with a right-footed shot past Frei.

Despite an upset last week at home against the New England Revolution, Colorado defended like a team at the bottom of MLS’s overall standings. The Sounders frolicked in the Rapids’ half of the field for majority of the match, misdirection of shots being the only hindrance to a blowout like the 4-0 result when the sides met in February at Lumen Field.

Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo helped set up the opening goal on the left wing. He tapped a pass to Leo Chu, who went to work pushing into the box. Chu split his defenders to laser a right-footed shot into the net in the 34th minute. It’s the Brazilian’s fifth goal of the season.

To celebrate, Chu ran to the sideline and blew kisses to the crowd. He was shown a yellow card earlier this month for ripping his shirt off to celebrate a goal against Portland. A second yellow after the break got him ejected in the game and suspended for the road match last week against FC Dallas.

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz didn’t make the trip due to tightness in his hamstring. Schmetzer moved Jordan Morris up top and returned Chu to the left wing. Josh Atencio received the nod to play alongside Joao Paulo in the middle and Nouhou started at left back after travel complications during the international break limited his play last week.