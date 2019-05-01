TUKWILA — A MLS disciplinary panel on Wednesday rescinded the red card issued to the Sounders’ Cristian Roldan in the 18th minute of a draw against Los Angeles FC on Sunday at CenturyLink Field, meaning the midfielder will be eligible to play at Minnesota on Saturday.

Roldan won a ball against LAFC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who pushed Roldan from behind. Roldan rushed toward Kaye in anger, causing teammates from both sides to descend on the two, LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta reaching between the players. Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro was also reaching in to protect Roldan from his right side. In the process of being pulled away, Roldan flung his arms and hit Atuesta in the face.

That action is an automatic red card in MLS. Official Ted Unkel stood by his decision after a video assistant referee (VAR) review and shared that with a pool reporter following the match.

But upon review by an independent panel of four people, who looked at materials provided by the Sounders in their deliberation, an assessment was made that the contact was an accident, not intentional.

“I appreciate and respect the job that the referees did in the game,” Lagerwey said. “We understand the call on the field. We continue to be supportive of the system and we continue to support VAR and we think this is the right thing going forward.”

Roldan was issued a $250 fine for not leaving the field immediately after being shown the red card. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer joked that he would spot his star the money because he knows Roldan isn’t the type of player who would intentionally hit an opponent.

Roldan, who hasn’t had a red card since he played at the University of Washington, was overwhelmed with support on Twitter and consumed with reviewing the incident himself.

Roldan’s ejection caused Seattle to compete with 10 players for majority of the match, the goals for each side being scored in the opening four minutes of the game.

“I watched it many, many times from different angles and reacted the same way in every replay,” Roldan said of being hopeful the call would be rescinded. “I understood why it was a red, there was contact to the face (but) I want to send a big shoutout to all the people that were supporting me. People understand who I am as a person and that I would never do such a thing on purpose.”

If the red card stood, Roldan would have been suspended for Seattle’s game at Minnesota on Saturday. The Sounders (5-1-3) will now only officially be without defender Kelvin Leerdam, who was issued a red card in second-half stoppage time for a tackle, and midfielder Gustav Svensson, who has a hamstring injury.

Lagerwey said the Sounders didn’t appeal Leerdam’s penalty because there was less nuance to the play. MLS teams are fined if they make more than two “frivolous” appeals in a season.

“The process worked,” Schmetzer said. “I know it wasn’t an easy decision for them (disciplinary committee). They made, what I felt, was the correct decision. I said it after the game, I know Cristian very well and there was no intent there.”

NOTE: Svensson was the only Sounders player who didn’t train Wednesday. He was among six players unavailable for Sunday’s match due to injury. Left winger Victor Rodriguez (concussion), Nouhou (ankle), Raul Ruidiaz (heel), Will Bruin (hamstring), and Chad Marshall (knee) are all expected to return to the 18-player lineup against Minnesota.