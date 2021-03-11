Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris underwent successful knee surgery Wednesday, the club announced Thursday.

Morris suffered “significant damage” to his left ACL during an English Championship League match in February. Morris, 26, was on loan to Swansea City A.F.C. and making his fifth appearance when the injury occurred.

The Mercer Island native posted to his Instagram account Wednesday a photo of himself giving a thumbs up gesture with his left leg wrapped in medical bandages. “Comeback starts today. Ready to get to work,” read part of the caption.

Dr. Bert Mandelbaum in Santa Monica, Calif. performed the procedure. He is the same surgeon who operated on Morris’ torn right ACL in March 2018.

Morris missed the entire 2018 MLS season due to the injury, a March 2019 match against FC Cincinnati marking his return. A timetable for when Morris could return this go-round wasn’t released, but there’s optimism it could be in time for a possible MLS playoff run, if the club doesn’t declare him out for the season.

The Sounders will open their 2021 campaign April 16 against the Minnesota United FC at Lumen Field. MLS hasn’t released its full schedule but the postseason was previously slated to begin Nov. 19 with MLS Cup on Dec. 11.

Morris’ setback is on the heels of another top-tier MLS season, particularly considering the challenges every athlete faced while playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Morris was named to the league’s Best XI team and helped Seattle advance to its fourth MLS Cup in the past five years, losing to the Columbus Crew SC in December.

In 121 MLS appearances, including playoff matches, Morris has scored 41 goals and totaled 23 assists.