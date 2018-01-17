On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a measure supporting the Seattle's bid for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday issuing its support for bringing the 2026 World Cup to Seattle.

Mayor Jenny Durkan proposed the resolution and voiced her support of the city’s bid.

“Seattle is North America’s best soccer town, with a fan base whose passion for the game rivals any other. As part of the United Bid of Canada, Mexico, and the United States, our City will aggressively compete to be one of at least a dozen cities that host the 2026 World Cup,” Durkan said in a statement Tuesday. “It would be an unprecedented opportunity for our City, our fans, and our region’s economy. FIFA oversees the biggest sporting event in the world, and the tournament should be hosted by a world-class city like Seattle. We’re ready to welcome teams and visitors from across the globe to the Emerald City. A special thank you to Councilmember Rob Johnson for sponsoring this resolution.”

Thank you @SeattleCouncil for unanimously adopting my resolution to host the @FIFAWorldCup in 2026. Seattle is North America's best soccer town, with a passionate fanbase and a stellar team. We are proud to be part of the United Bid of Canada, Mexico, and the US. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) January 16, 2018

Seattle was selected by the United Bid Committee as one of 32 potential cities in North America that could serve as the official host city for the 2026 World Cup. Other major cities included Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco, Toronto, Mexico City and more. The U.S. has not hosted a World Cup since 1994.

The committee will take into account various factors, including city profile, current and planned stadiums, support facilities and transportation.

The official deadline for submissions of bids to FIFA is March 16, while the final decision is expected in June.