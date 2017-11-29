Sounders defender Chad Marshall says an overall team mindset at protecting the net is the biggest reason its on a playoff shutout streak now at a league record 557 minute and counting heading in to Thursday's second leg of the Western Conference final against Houston

Sounders defender Chad Marshall says credit for the team’s record-long shutout streak extends far beyond the back-line.

And that’s probably a good thing, since an anchor of that defense, Marshall’s center back partner Roman Torres, will be serving a suspension in Thursday’s second leg of the Western Conference championship at CenturyLink Field. That absence could offer hope to a Houston Dynamo squad that must figure out how to score on a Sounders team that’s gone 452 minutes since conceding their last goal nearly two months ago in Philadelphia.

If the Dynamo can’t score at least twice, the Sounders will advance to next week’s MLS Cup championship for the second time in as many seasons.

“I think it’s everyone, it’s all the eleven, not just a back line thing,’’ Marshall said Wednesday following the team’s final training session ahead of the match. “I think we understand that come playoff time, goals are important. Goals change games. So, it’s important not to let any in. Especially soft ones.’’

Soft, hard, or in-between, the Sounders simply aren’t allowing anything in their net. They’ve now gone a Major League Soccer record 557 minutes without giving up a goal in post-season play, stretching back to their opening leg win over Colorado in last year’s conference final.

“It’s been good,’’ Marshall said. “I just think everyone has that mentality that clicks in when the playoffs come. We’ve got to defend like crazy and hope to poke one in at the other end.’’

History is certainly against the Dynamo heading in to the game. For one thing, they’ve never won at CenturyLink and haven’t scored there since March 2011 – back when Sounders veteran Will Bruin was just breaking in with the Dynamo as a rookie.

Not only that, but no team has ever overcome a two-goal deficit when entering the second leg of a conference final. Only three times in MLS history has a team ever lost the first leg at home before rallying to win a conference final and those squads only overcame one-goal deficits.

Adding to that, the Sounders are riding a 14-game home unbeaten streak and their only loss at home this year was 1-0 to Toronto FC back on May 1.

That said, the Dynamo has one of the most explosive counterattacks in MLS. If any team could make the Sounders nervous with a lead like this, it’s a Dynamo unit with Alberth Elis, Erick Torres, Romell Quioto playing with nothing to lose.

Torres was an MLS Comeback Player of the Year finalist, losing out to Clint Dempsey. After two goal-less seasons and only 22 games played in 2015 and 2016 since coming over from Chivas USA as a Designated Player signing – eventually hastening Bruin’s trade to Seattle last winter. But this year, aided in part by the explosive additions of Honduran stars Ellis and Quioto, Torres erupted for 14 goals to become the go-to striker long envisioned.

“He’s opportunistic,’’ Marshall said of Torres, known as “El Cubo’’ since his Liga MX days. “He scored a lot of goals this year and he’s confident. If you give him a half step, he’s going to bury it. He’s a good finisher, he’s great in the air and makes good runs in the box.

“You always have to be aware of him and match his run. Because that one time you don’t he’s going to bury it.’’

Marshall might as well have been describing the entire Dynamo team. It’s a squad that doesn’t worry much about a possession game, but sits ready to pounce on any opposition mistake.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer spent the week imploring his team to avoid any on-field lapses in focus Thursday. In last week’s opening leg, the Sounders threw the ball around too casually in the second half and gave up some dangerous counters.

Schmetzer and numerous veteran players were furious afterwards that they’d played so poorly late, failing to add to their lead and nearly seeing it reduced.

“Every segment of the game will be important,’’ Schmetzer said. “We cannot rest. We will not rest.’’

To that end, Schmetzer hinted strongly that goalkeeper Stefan Frei has recovered from his hamstring injury enough to start the contest after missing last week’s match. Forward Jordan Morris is also healthy enough to suit up and perhaps get in late, though he won’t start. Midfielder Victor Rodriguez told reporters in Spanish that he feels well enough to start, but expects he’ll likely come off the bench given his lack of game conditioning these playoffs.

With Roman Torres out, Schmetzer is expected to go with second-year defender Tony Alfaro at center back in his place and leave veteran Gustav Svensson in a defensive midfield role.

Marshall isn’t too concerned about switching up center back pairings anew.

“I think everyone in the back has played with each other enough that we know one another’s tendencies and what each other likes to do in certain situations.’’

What Marshall doesn’t like to do is count MLS Cup rings before they’re won. He has two already from the Sounders triumph last year and another with the Columbus Crew in 2008.

But he grimaced when someone asked Wednesday whether he’s excited to have a shot at a third this year.

“That’s the goal of every team in pre-season, that’s what you’re working towards,’’ he said. “But we’ve got an important game against Houston first.’’

For now, at least, the team’s messaging about not thinking this series already done appears to be sinking in.