With an uneven schedule this year between the Sounders, Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps, members of the Cascadia Cup Council had to drop one of their matchups from counting in the annual Pacific Northwest competition standings

One of the disadvantages of an unbalanced schedule is that’s it can be tough to have the results count towards some type of prize within a season.

That was the quandry facing the Cascadia Cup this year as the Sounders, Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps don’t face each other an equal number of times. The Sounders and Timbers play three times while they each face the Whitecaps twice.

So, representatives of the Cascadia Cup Council from all three cities met and have decided that the regular season match between the Sounders and Timbers on May 13 at Portland won’t count towards this year’s Pacific Northwest hardware. The council is comprised of members of the supporters’ groups from all three Cascadia Cup participants.

Emerald City Supporters co-president Heather Satterberg represented Seattle on the council.

“The Cascadia Cup Council regrets that Major League Soccer made this decision necessary by scheduling an unbalanced number of matches among the three teams,” a statement issued Wednesday by the council said. “Supporters of all three Cascadia Cup teams prefer a balanced schedule going forward, meaning that making such determinations would not be required.”

Each of the other six matches regular season MLS featuring two of the three teams will count in Cascadia Cup standings, with three points awarded for a win and one for a draw.

The Whitecaps have won the most cups at six — three during their MLS era — since the competition was created in 2004 as a competition between Northwest teams. The Sounders last won it in 2015.