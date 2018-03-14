Already missing Nicolas Lodeiro, the Sounders lost Chad Marshall to an eye injury early and were roughed up throughout by Chivas in a 3-0 loss in Mexico.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Barely four minutes into a spectacle more barroom brawl than beautiful game, Sounders striker Will Bruin went down in a groggy heap.

He’d suffered a blow to the head and was done for the night, likely taking his team’s CONCACAF Champions League hopes with him on a night the Sounders were already missing Nicolas Lodeiro. They’d soon lose Chad Marshall to an eye injury in a rugged, physical affair in which three second-half goals by hometown Chivas sealed an eventual 3-0 defeat and abruptly ended the Sounders’ dreams of a semifinal berth.

Wednesday night’s game was arguably over before it really got started, even though the Sounders were technically in position to advance before a 50th-minute free-kick goal by Oswaldo Alanis opened the scoring and evened the series on aggregate. Until that point, the Sounders were literally fighting – and shoving and elbowing – just to fend off the attacking Chivas side, knowing their own offensive abilities were heavily muted minus Bruin and Lodeiro.

“He’s our best hold-up player,’’ Sounders midfielder Henry Wingo, who’d started in Lodeiro’s place, said of Bruin’s early injury. “So, he’s always an outlet, especially in a game like this and in an atmosphere like this when you know it’s going to be tough to play. Losing him early on made it a lot harder.’’

Any hope of the Sounders bunkering down and playing for penalty kicks to decide the aggregate series were undone just five minutes after Alanis’ strike. That’s when Eduardo Lopez raced for a loose ball and flicked it over an onrushing Sounders keeper Stefan Frei, eventually heading the bounding ball into a wide-open net for the second Chivas goal.

That gave Chivas the 2-1 series aggregate lead and put an already battered Sounders crew up against it even further. They would have to open up on attack and find a way to score, but couldn’t muster much of anything. Jesus Godinez sealed the match with a third Chivas goal on a close-range feed in the 80th minute.

“They came to play and they came to prove a point, and they were really sticking it to us,’’ Wingo said. “Obviously, the crowd was into it, but that wasn’t the hardest part. The hardest part was playing against a team that was so motivated, and obviously we struggled tonight.’’

The crowd of 28,926 inside 46,000-seat Estadio Akron had come fired up. They vociferously booed Sounders goalkeeping coach Tom Dutra as he rose off the bench to get a bottle of water before the opening kickoff had even happened.

Mexican soccer fans in general were on edge throughout Wednesday after victories by Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls on Tuesday ousted two Liga MX favorites from the tournament. The Sounders winning here would have made it 3 for 3 for Major League Soccer squads against Mexican quarterfinal opponents.

Already, there is talk of a shift in the balance of soccer power between the two leagues, though it might be premature to speculate on that. Chivas has struggled mightily in Liga MX, and there was talk heading into the match that the all-Mexican team’s Argentine coach would be fired with a defeat.

But Chivas quickly rose off the carpet, mainly by slamming Sounders players down onto it. Clint Dempsey was repeatedly sent head-over-heels, as was any Sounders player that got near the ball.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said losing Bruin right away changed the game on multiple fronts.

“We could have used Will’s work rate, his desire to win those individual battles,’’ Schmetzer said. “I think that was certainly a very, very big blow.’’

As was what Schmetzer termed the team’s “lack of a true striker, a true replacement for Will’’ when it badly needed a goal. Schmetzer had planned to try to score early because, already leading 1-0 in an aggregate series where away goals are the tiebreaker, “if we score one then we know they have to score three.’’

But the physical Chivas team made that next to impossible.

It wasn’t until Marshall’s injury and the 35th-minute substitution of Korean center back Kim Kee-hee in his place that the Sounders finally began dishing out as much as they took. The bruising Kim made his presence felt almost instantly with a hard tackle and set a physical tone throughout that helped even up the harsh contact.

Head referee Oscar Moncada of Honduras had largely let the teams slug it out. By halftime, with a fair share of Chivas players now hitting the deck with regularity, the enraged crowd let Moncada and his crew have it as they walked off the field to derogatory Spanish chants.

Chivas came out fired up to start the second half, and the undermanned Sounders never recovered.