Brad Smith will remain a Sounder through 2019.

The Australian left back’s future in Seattle answers one of the biggest questions this summer regarding the club. Smith originally signed a short-term loan to play in Seattle through July where his rights where still with the English Premier League’s AFC Bournemouth, but the Sounders paid about half of his $1.14 million deal with Bournemouth. Now, he’ll stay with Seattle through the end of this MLS season.

“We’re very pleased to have worked out a deal with Bournemouth to keep Brad here through the current campaign,” said Garth Lagerwey, who is general manager and president of the Sounders, in a released statement. “Brad has performed admirably since he arrived in Seattle and is an important piece of our current squad, so we’re excited to have him here as we approach the homestretch of the season.”

Smith and the Sounders made it clear since his arrival in August 2018 they wanted him to remain. Smith has started 18 games for the Sounders this season, recording five assists.