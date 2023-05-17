Need help jump-starting your season? Book a match against the Sounders at Lumen Field.

It worked for winless Sporting Kansas City last week. On Wednesday, an Austin FC team that hadn’t won an MLS match since March, capitalized on mistakes to piece together a 2-1 victory — their first against the Sounders since joining the league in 2021.

Austin forward Gyasi Zardes split Sounders players Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Joao Paulo in the box to head down a goal in the 57th minute that prompted Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer to start his substitutions.

The home side started the same lineup that wrestled loose a 1-0 win in Houston on Saturday. Players showed signs of exhaustion by making sloppy errors, Schmetzer subbing on Leo Chu (60th minute), Fredy Montero (71st) and Josh Atencio (71st).

The Sounders kept pressure in the box for its first goal in the 79th minute. Heber couldn’t corral a cross set for himself and stretched to tip it to Montero. The club’s leading scorer notch another with a low, right-footed shot.

Jordan Morris appeared to have the equalizer in the 84th minute that was saved to the agony of majority of the 30,026 in attendance.

Advertising

Austin (3-4-5) scored their opening goal in the 36th minute. It was a recycled play where Ethan Finlay found a pocket at the top of the box and sent a left-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

The Sounders (7-3-3) sandwiched the goal with attempts that were saved by Austin keeper Brad Stuver. Dylan Teves had a breakaway shot right into Stuver’s hands in the 35th minute while Nico Lodeiro’s shot from distance off a free kick was punched over the net by Stuver in the 39th minute.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei had to be examined in the 3rd minute. He left his line to smother an attempt from Zardes and was hit in the face as Zardes tried to redirect his body away from a sliding Frei.

Sounders defender Cody Baker started for a second consecutive match at left back. He signed a four-year deal with the first team on Tuesday. Mainstay defender Nouhou was available and substituted on in the 84th minute. He missed the past six matches through all competitions due to contracting malaria.

Fans cheered for Nouhou and for Austin forward Will Bruin, who entered in the 83rd minute. Bruin played six years in Seattle.

Chu returned to the lineup after missing the past two matches, including a U.S. Open Cup loss, to witness the birth of his son and heal from a foot injury.

Advertising

The Sounders return to the road with a Cascadia rivalry game against Vancouver on Saturday.

World Cup glimpse

FIFA unveiled its branding for the 2026 men’s World Cup, which will take place in Canada, U.S. and Mexico. Rainbow colors in a psychedelic design are the backdrop to the number 26 with the official golden trophy at the forefront.

Seattle is one of 16 host cities for the tournament. The Sounders aired a video of the branding launch at halftime Wednesday. Seattle FIFA World Cup — formerly known as SEA 2026 — is expected to unveil its variation of the branding Thursday.

The World Cup will feature 104 matches the summer of 2026.