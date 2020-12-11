Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer calls it the “D” word. It is almost like the name that cannot be spoken.

The “D” word adds pressure to an already emotionally taxing situation. It can diminish previous accomplishments if not attained.

It’s not even a definable achievement so much as an arbitrary crowning. But it’s there, and reporters keep posing the question: Are the Sounders — who meet Columbus in the MLS Cup final on Saturday — one title from becoming a “dynasty?”

First, let’s define the criteria for dynasties. I would say it’s a minimum of three titles in a five-year span. The Sounders — just like LeBron James’ Heat last decade — have won two in the past four years. Impressive? Definitely. Especially given the parity of MLS and the roster turnover throughout the years. But I’d stop short of calling it a dynasty just yet.

The Patriots have had two dynasties over the past 20 years, as they won three Super Bowls in four seasons in the 2000s and another three over five seasons last decade. The Bulls three-peated twice in the 1990s, and the Lakers did it once in the early 2000s. Those were dynasties, just like the Yankees were when they won four World Series from 1996 to 2000, or the Spurs when they won three NBA titles from 2003 to 2007, or the Houston Comets were when they won the first four WNBA championships.

DC United won three MLS Cups in the first four years of the league, although there were only 10 teams. The Galaxy won three titles in four years from 2011-14, when there were 19 teams in the league. The Sounders are now going for their third in five years, when there are 26 teams.

Thoughts on that “D” word, coach?

“Folks have asked me about that, and the Storm, the women’s basketball team, has won four, the Seahawks have one, we’ve won a couple. It’s like I wouldn’t quite put us into that dynasty category until we’ve won a couple more. We’re Storm chasers if you want to say something cute,” Schmetzer said. “The flip side of that I am very proud of the success that we have had, because MLS is a league filled with parity. If you go back, the last group able to do it was the Galaxy. … They made that run, and it’s impressive what the Galaxy did. But since then it’s been a different champion each year.”

As I said, the definition of dynasty is arbitrary. But my criteria says the Storm — which won titles in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020 — has fallen a little short of the “D” level. If it wins one next year, it’ll have achieved it. In the meantime, the Sounders have a chance to become Seattle’s first major pro sports team to win three titles in five years.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris says his focus is on Saturday’s game and not the long-term legacy of the organization. There are myriad discussions he and his teammates have throughout a given day, but dynasties aren’t one of them. At least not yet.

“To be honest, I don’t think we really talk about it too much. It’s an honor to be talked about in those terms and using that word, but I think it’s just a testament to how good this team has been,” Morris said. “Our whole focus is not what we’ve done in the past but what we’re going to do this weekend, because none of that matters. It’s all about stepping onto the field and trying to win this game. And then after the game we can discuss that as players.”

There have been memorable components to just about all of the Sounders’ MLS Cup runs. When they won it in 2016, Schmetzer had taken over for coach Sigi Schmid after a disappointing first half to the season. When they got to the final in 2017, they won just two of their first 11 games. When they won it last year, they got to do so in front of their home fans. And this year, in addition to the madness associated with COVID-19, they came back from two goals down with 15 minutes to play in the semifinals to advance to this stage.

It’s been as entertaining as it has been spectacular. But it hasn’t been dynastic. That can change Saturday.