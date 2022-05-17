Unpopular opinion: It’s time to put the Champions League trophy away.

The Sounders were crowned kings of CONCACAF earlier this month and were celebrated at a Mariners game. The club brought out the hardware for the U.S. Open Cup match at Starfire Sports in Tukwila last week. On Sunday, reserves Leo Chu, Danny Leyva and Dylan Teves, the former University of Washington star, brought out the trophy and placed it on a stand in front of the team benches for pregame festivities — including a speech from Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders general manager and president of soccer.

But after the Open Cup loss and defensive mishaps Sunday that nearly led to an MLS loss against Minnesota, the championship afterglow appears to be a distraction.

The Sounders are 1-2-0 since winning, through all competitions. The club has another short week in traveling to play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday and the Colorado Rapids on May 22.

“I don’t have to say it too much, we did a little bit of messaging this week, but (the players) understand that we’re not going to just rest on our laurels,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said when asked if the celebrating needs to end. The organization will raise a banner and formally recognize etching their place in history as the first MLS team to win the CCL title on July 9 against Portland at Lumen.

“We want to be in the (MLS) playoffs come the end of the year, playing at a high level and going deep into the playoffs,” Schmetzer continued. “The goal for this club, now, is to win MLS Cup. Can we catch the Supporters’ Shield? The teams in the East are flying out of the gate and LAFC has done a great job to start the season, we’ll see but what I want for this team is to understand just because we won Champions League does not mean that that is a successful season. We want to make sure we get more.”

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei scoffed at the team being in a “must-win” situation. Seattle is 11th in the Western Conference table after defeating Minnesota 3-1 on Sunday.

Houston (4-4-3) and Colorado (4-4-3) are above the playoff line, the Rapids currently going undefeated at home. The Dynamo are 3-1-3 at PNC Stadium after a win against Nashville SC on Saturday.

“We’ve won one game, I don’t know if you can call it momentum,” Frei said. “It’s three points. That’s good. It’s going to be two very difficult games on the road now, coming back-to-back against teams that are in good positions. It’s not a ‘must-win’ type of situation at this point. But we’re already starting to look at six-point games, if you will.

“Usually you’d start talking about that toward the end of the season. We’re having conference games and those are games we look at where we want to take points away from opponents and keep us moving in the right direction.”

Middle rotation

The Sounders improved to 2-5-2 all-time without Joao Paulo in the lineup. Teenaged midfielder Obed Vargas replaced the league MVP finalist against Minnesota and was expected to get a consistent stretch of matches. But Vargas won’t be available for selection against Houston due to a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Vargas was shown his fifth yellow of the season in the 10th minute. He was subbed off in the 61st minute for utility veteran Kelyn Rowe.

How Rowe recovered from Sunday’s stretch will determine if he starts against Houston. Schmetzer also wants to give Leyva and Josh Atencio chances this season to take over Joao Paulo’s spot.

“Josh played well in the Open Cup game,” Schmetzer said. “When Kelyn goes in there, it’s a little bit steady. With Obed, he can wiggle out of things. Josh is the athlete, can get up and down. Danny is the thinker out of that group, finds a few more passes. It does change the makeup of how the group plays.”

What’s the secret?

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan has drawn three fouls in the box that resulted in made penalty kicks this season. It’s become a knack for the already savvy veteran, who drew one against the Loons and also recorded a goal and assist in the win.

“He causes penalties because his movement is aggressive inside the penalty box,” Schmetzer said. “He puts himself in harms way at times. That’s just part of who he is.”