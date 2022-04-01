Sounders defenders Nouhou and Xavier Arreaga were engulfed in tactics and player tendencies Friday in preparing for the FIFA men’s World Cup.

Countries learned their group stage opponents Friday and Arreaga’s Ecuador will open the tournament against host Qatar on Nov. 21. Senegal and Netherlands also are in Group A with Ecuador, Senegal winning the Africa Cup of Nations last winter. Nouhou helped Cameroon place third in AFCON.

“He gave me some good information about them, so thanks, Nouhou,” Arreaga said after the televised FIFA draw. Cameroon is in Group G with heavyweight Brazil. Sounders starters Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan helped the U.S. men’s national team qualify, with the Americans slotted in Group B with vaunted England.

But the internationals will have to quickly shift their focus back to the Sounders and MLS play. The club resumes its season Saturday with an MLS road match against Minnesota United FC.

That will be quickly followed by a CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series opener against New York City FC at Lumen Field on Wednesday. The second leg is April 13 in New Jersey.

The match Saturday has the feel of a preseason game when factoring the league’s two-week layoff for the international window and magnitude of CCL. Seattle hasn’t reached the final in club history.

Advertising

It’s a trap the Sounders want to avoid. As the Rave Green (1-2-1) restarts play, they’re 11th in the 14-team Western Conference table and currently out of the playoffs. Seattle will be a quarter into the MLS season by the end of the month.

Not finding a rhythm in league play while having the full complement of players will make the summer, when Seattle could be without multiple internationals vying for World Cup final rosters, more arduous.

“We want to have a good performance against Minnesota because then that kind of steamrolls into a good performance against New York City,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “We can’t just lay an egg against Minnesota and expect the team is going to snap out of any sort of funk. After a two-week delay, there is some rust that kind of ruins a little bit of your mojo. So, Minnesota is the most important game.”

Here are three things to look for as the Sounders return to play:

Goals, golazos, penalties

Seattle didn’t want to start the season on a 13-match unbeaten streak just to possibly fade and get bumped from the postseason in the opening round like last year. But the measured approach shouldn’t come at the expense of scoring.

After four MLS matches last season, the Sounders tallied 10 goals — including the opening four in a shutout against Minnesota. The Rave Green have four scores at the same point through league play this season.

Advertising

Seattle’s trio of designated players — striker Raul Ruidiaz, midfielder Nico Lodeiro and new signee Albert Rusnak — haven’t contributed anything in league play. Ruidiaz hasn’t played an MLS match due to injury while Lodeiro was limited to one due to an adductor injury and “health and safety protocols.”

Rusnak started the eight matches (including the four CCL matches) and has only subbed off three times. If it weren’t for an assist during a quarterfinal blowout, Rusnak would be a tale of beautiful misses.

Ruidiaz and Lodeiro were able to join full training this week, which should help the collective find that balance of ball placement where teammates can excel, and opponents have trouble defending. Sounders’ two-way midfielder Joao Paulo said Rusnak has blended to the point where it feels like the Slovakian international has been part of the group for years, not months.

It’s time to show that chemistry consistently in games.

“We have quality players offensively, so we can do better in scoring more goals,” Joao Paulo said. “I have good options in front of me, so it’s easy.”

No reservations

Schmetzer was successful in stitching together the right rotations in the opening eight matches, despite the varying results in league play.

Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas and defender Jackson Ragen, who were mainstays for the Tacoma Defiance last season, filled in due to injuries and exceeded the technical staff’s expectations. Keeper Stefan Cleveland and winger Leo Chu have also shown they’re reliable reserves like sage veterans Kelyn Rowe, Fredy Montero and Will Bruin. The latter two scored a goal each in MLS play.

Advertising

With defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade out due to a high-ankle sprain and Lodeiro and Ruidiaz slowly integrating back into the rotation, the reserves and youth need to continue to be dependable.

Ulterior focus

Roldan is off to another stellar start for the Sounders. The midfielder leads the team with six assists and has scored one goal so far. But his versatility and skills haven’t been utilized with the USMNT.

Morris also hasn’t had a breakthrough on the international stage since returning from an ACL injury. There’s a logjam on the left wing with UEFA Champions League winner Christian Pulisic being the first-choice player.

Could the Sounders benefit from the internationals — including Nouhou, Arreaga and Ruidiaz, if Peru qualifies in June — using club competitions to boost their consideration for call-ups? Or will the countdown to the World Cup and aim to be on the final roster be a distraction?

“The mentality is to win,” Nouhou said. “So, I bring the same mentality and have confidence. It’s no different, it’s the same.”

The majority of Sounders players have juggled premier international tournaments with MLS games in the past. The ideal scenario would be for the performances to be contagious.

For the Sounders, that means blending the internationals back into the rotation and building off their euphoria in qualifying for the World Cup.

“I take this as a great preparation that comes these next seven months,” Arreaga said as translated from Spanish. “They are going to be very important months to be able to prepare myself to be able to face what is coming with the national team and with the (Sounders), too, to be able to have a great season.”