TUKWILA — This is going to be painful as gambling often can be.

The Sounders continue to say the roster, the bulk of which made history as the first MLS club to win a CONCACAF Champions League title last year, can regain that form and “do something special” to close the 2023 league calendar.

The bet was made last fall when the decision was first voiced by former general manager Garth Lagerwey that the majority of the roster would be retained to compete in the FIFA men’s Club World Cup. Craig Waibel, who replaced Lagerwey, reiterated the gamble to open the season.

The team doubled down during the recent summer transfer window. Waibel said his staff exhausted all options but finding an immediate starter “was the only way we were going to make a significant change at this point in the season.”

Financial restraints were a huge factor, but the play remains that this roster can turn the season around.

It’s not going to happen.

The Sounders (10-9-6) are hanging around in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference, thinking the next match — a 1:30 p.m. Sunday tilt against Minnesota at Allianz Field — will yield the result that will end a five-game winless streak, through all competitions.

This pivotal three-match week is likely to continue a slow drop out of the playoff picture for a second consecutive season. The Sounders were 6-2-2 at the end of April and atop the Western Conference. They’ve gone 4-7-4 in league play the past four months.

The team hasn’t defended well and can’t finish their chances in front of goal. And that’s with their designated players healthy, including striker Raul Ruidiaz. He hasn’t pocketed a goal since June 10.

The roster is nearly 100% healthy and had three weeks without games to regroup once they didn’t advance to the knockout rounds of Leagues Cup in July. The changes, mainly the use of forward Jordan Morris in a pseudo two-striker lineup, didn’t work in a 2-0 loss to Atlanta last week at Lumen Field.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said he’ll try the tactics against Minnesota with possible changes to the starting lineup. If that doesn’t produce a win Sunday against the Loons, who are 2-2-6 at home, to what do they pin their hopes? The return of Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan from concussion protocol?

True, the Sounders have only lost one MLS match with Roldan in the lineup, the 1-0 road defeat against FC Cincinnati in March. Putting aside his desperately needed defensive capabilities, putting a turnaround on his shoulders is like hanging last year’s failures on the loss of midfielders Joao Paulo (ACL) and Obed Vargas (back) to season-ending injuries.

Their return this season, especially Joao Paulo, is why the bet was placed on this roster.

“It’s not just about Cristian. I’m not waiting just for Cristian to be the savior,” Schmetzer said. “It is similar. JP is a big part of our team and so is Cristian. I pulled that stat out the other day; he’s played [10 MLS] games and we’ve only lost once. But it’s a team sport. We’ve had enough time to try and overcome some of those challenges from not having Cristian in the lineup and we have not accomplished that, yet.”

Roldan traveled to Minnesota with the team. The Sounders remain on the road to play at Austin FC on Wednesday and return to host Cascadia rival Portland on Saturday.

The bright spot is there will be roster changes at the end of the season. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei, who leads the league in clean sheets with 11, joins Joao Paulo and designated player Nico Lodeiro as some of the key players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

“Everybody should be on the hot seat, including myself,” Frei said. “We can’t be happy with where we’re at. We have too much quality and we’ve shown what we can do with our quality and we’re not getting results. This is a results-based business. So, nobody should be happy about it and nobody should be content with where we’re at.”

Waibel believes a strong finish to this season is essential to sign players they’ve targeted. He recently explained that it shows the club is firmly built on sustained excellence and last year was a “pocket of vulnerability, not of something that’s going to happen over and over again.”

“Inevitably, change is on the way,” Waibel said of this upcoming offseason, which will coincide with the opening of the club’s new training facility/headquarters in Renton and the celebration of its 50th year.

“We’ve got three or four different plans,” Waibel said. “At the end of the day, we know the [MLS salary cap] rules. We know the rules that are set for next year. We know exactly what those financial rules are in terms of roster. That’s what we’ve drawn up.”

Lagerwey is now president and CEO of Atlanta. In his return last week to Seattle, he praised his close friend for being meticulous as he was in designing the current Sounders roster. He was the roster architect behind two MLS championships and the CCL win.

“I’m painfully slow,” Lagerwey said. “People usually get upset with me before they’re happy; if Craig chose to emulate some of that, then I could hardly fault him for it.”